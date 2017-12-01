Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Top 10 Daily News

By |Top10 DAILY|
africa.com number one story

Africa’s No.1 Killer Still Poses Huge Challenge

Based on the report, 90 percent of the reported cases last year were reported in the African region which also accounted for 91 percent of all malaria deaths in the same year.

al jazeera
malaria net
africa.com number two story

With This Ring, Women Can Take Charge Of Their HIV Status

In Malawi, a ring inserted in the vagina is helping women defend themselves against the spread of HIV – even when their partner refuses to wear a condom.

bbc
vaginal ring with anti hiv drugs

The Language Of The Millennial, “YAAAAAS”

All it takes is a quick stroll through the streets of Twitter and you’ll come across a word or two, or three, that will make you feel lame for not understanding them.

africa.com
Kenyan Filmmaker

The Stakes Are High For Kenyan Youths

As gambling, and especially sports betting, becomes pervasive in Kenya—and Africa at large—its adverse effects continue to get acute.

quartz africa
Zim youths sitting aaround and watching TV

Experts Say Elephants And Chillies Don’t Mix

The study is part of a wider strategy to reduce human-elephant conflicts across Africa, including providing food security for the animals as well as humans.

voa news
Mali Blues

Home To West Africa’s Biggest Solar Farm

A 33-megawatt plant located in the town of Zatubi, outside Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou cost $56.7 million, the 55-hectare farm is expected to power tens of thousands of households in the country.

africa news
West Africa’s Biggest Solar Farm

Past Comes To Haunt MP

One of New Zealand’s newest MPs has defended herself against accusations of misleading the public about her role as a UN human rights lawyer in Rwanda.

the guardian
former UN human rights lawyer in Rwanda.

The Flying Eye Hospital Comes To Cameroon

The airplane is an MD-10 that once belonged to shipping company FedEx. The company donated the plane to Orbis, a nonprofit organization that aims to promote eye health around the world.

cnn
Nubian Electronic Music

Tanzania’s Total Blackout

Tanzania was hit by a countrywide blackout due to a technical glitch in its national power grid, the state-run electricity monopoly said.

enca
candle in dark room

Airbnb In Africa

The mobile app-based hospitality booking site allows people to make their homes or spare rooms available to visiting guests for a fee, and it continues to thrive and grow in Africa.

afk insider
Francis Ker

Related Posts