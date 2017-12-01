Top 10 Daily News

Africa’s No.1 Killer Still Poses Huge Challenge
Based on the report, 90 percent of the reported cases last year were reported in the African region which also accounted for 91 percent of all malaria deaths in the same year.
With This Ring, Women Can Take Charge Of Their HIV Status
In Malawi, a ring inserted in the vagina is helping women defend themselves against the spread of HIV – even when their partner refuses to wear a condom.
The Language Of The Millennial, “YAAAAAS”
All it takes is a quick stroll through the streets of Twitter and you’ll come across a word or two, or three, that will make you feel lame for not understanding them.
The Stakes Are High For Kenyan Youths
As gambling, and especially sports betting, becomes pervasive in Kenya—and Africa at large—its adverse effects continue to get acute.
Experts Say Elephants And Chillies Don’t Mix
The study is part of a wider strategy to reduce human-elephant conflicts across Africa, including providing food security for the animals as well as humans.
Home To West Africa’s Biggest Solar Farm
A 33-megawatt plant located in the town of Zatubi, outside Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou cost $56.7 million, the 55-hectare farm is expected to power tens of thousands of households in the country.
Past Comes To Haunt MP
One of New Zealand’s newest MPs has defended herself against accusations of misleading the public about her role as a UN human rights lawyer in Rwanda.
The Flying Eye Hospital Comes To Cameroon
The airplane is an MD-10 that once belonged to shipping company FedEx. The company donated the plane to Orbis, a nonprofit organization that aims to promote eye health around the world.
Tanzania’s Total Blackout
Tanzania was hit by a countrywide blackout due to a technical glitch in its national power grid, the state-run electricity monopoly said.
Airbnb In Africa
The mobile app-based hospitality booking site allows people to make their homes or spare rooms available to visiting guests for a fee, and it continues to thrive and grow in Africa.