Top 10 Daily News

africa.com number one story

Nigeria To Turn The House Where Boko Haram Began Into A Museum

“We want to document and archive all that had happened so that our future generation will be able to have first hand information.”

daily post
slain boko haram leader
africa.com number two story

The Battle For The Nile Continues

“Construction has never stopped, and will never stop, until the project is completed. We are not concerned by what Egypt thinks – Ethiopia is committed to benefitting from its water resources without causing harm to anyone.”

al jazeera
constructions of Africa's largest dam

Macron’s Africa Plan: First Stop Burkina Faso

He says he is “from a generation that would not tell Africans what to do”. He also said he would declassify secret French files on the former colony’s assassinated leader, Thomas Sankara.

bbc
french president meets Burkina counterpart

How To Transform Africa’s Agriculture Industry

Fewer women than men are trained and employed in agricultural sciences, critically undermining the role of women in policy and decision-making processes.

quartz africa
women at a food market

Mnangagwa’s 90-Day Rule

Zimbabwe’s new president gave a three-month ultimatum for the return of funds siphoned out of the country by individuals and corporations, as he moves to stem graft and revive the moribund economy.

news 24
Emmerson Mnangagwa'

Smart City, Smart Nation, Smart Africa

A smart city is measured by the efficiency with which resources, like energy and water, is provided. The goal is to make sure that the city prospers in the future while enhancing the quality of life of its people.

africa.com
smart city

How These Togolese Innovators Upscaled E-waste

Digital dumps made of junk phones, computers and TVs shipped mostly from richer Western countries are growing across Africa.

cnn
3D printers made from eWaste

Madagascar’s Port Stand Off

In the rush to attract foreign investment, workers’ rights in Madagascar and across much of Africa are routinely overlooked.

the guardian
madagascar port

Kenyatta’s Oath

“I undertake today to be the custodian of the dreams of all, and to be the keeper of the aspirations of those who voted for me, and those who did not. I will be president of all.”

voa news
Burkina Faso Festivals

Donning Cameroon’s Ancient Toghu Cloth

Fashion designer Ngwane says she tries to give her designs a modern cut to attract customers looking for stylish outfits done in the fabric.

africa news
traditional cameroon cloth

