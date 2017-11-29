Top 10 Daily News

Nigeria To Turn The House Where Boko Haram Began Into A Museum
“We want to document and archive all that had happened so that our future generation will be able to have first hand information.”
The Battle For The Nile Continues
“Construction has never stopped, and will never stop, until the project is completed. We are not concerned by what Egypt thinks – Ethiopia is committed to benefitting from its water resources without causing harm to anyone.”
Macron’s Africa Plan: First Stop Burkina Faso
He says he is “from a generation that would not tell Africans what to do”. He also said he would declassify secret French files on the former colony’s assassinated leader, Thomas Sankara.
How To Transform Africa’s Agriculture Industry
Fewer women than men are trained and employed in agricultural sciences, critically undermining the role of women in policy and decision-making processes.
Mnangagwa’s 90-Day Rule
Zimbabwe’s new president gave a three-month ultimatum for the return of funds siphoned out of the country by individuals and corporations, as he moves to stem graft and revive the moribund economy.
Smart City, Smart Nation, Smart Africa
A smart city is measured by the efficiency with which resources, like energy and water, is provided. The goal is to make sure that the city prospers in the future while enhancing the quality of life of its people.
How These Togolese Innovators Upscaled E-waste
Digital dumps made of junk phones, computers and TVs shipped mostly from richer Western countries are growing across Africa.
Madagascar’s Port Stand Off
In the rush to attract foreign investment, workers’ rights in Madagascar and across much of Africa are routinely overlooked.
Kenyatta’s Oath
“I undertake today to be the custodian of the dreams of all, and to be the keeper of the aspirations of those who voted for me, and those who did not. I will be president of all.”
Donning Cameroon’s Ancient Toghu Cloth
Fashion designer Ngwane says she tries to give her designs a modern cut to attract customers looking for stylish outfits done in the fabric.