Top 10 Daily News

[Watch] Bishop End His Mugabe Protest
The archbishop of York, John Sentamu, has put his dog collar back on live on air, a decade after he removed it in protest at the regime of Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe.
Sorting Out Issues Between France And West Africa
French President Emmanuel Macron says he wants to transform his country’s strained relationship with Africa. The comments come as he begins a four-day visit to the continent.
What Led To One Of Egypt’s Deadliest Attacks?
Africa’s Largest Freshwater Lake Is Under Threat Of Dying
Scientists blame overfishing and pollution for severely damaged fish stocks in Lake Victoria.
Here’s What A Million Gets You In Ghana Today
Ghana’s real estate industry is near perfect, an industry that can boast of having a complete sense of luxury at its core.
Uhuru Kenyatta Gets Ready To Be Sworn In
A scene torn from the pages of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 2013 swearing in, the November 28, 2017 swearing in will feature a bible used by Jomo Kenyatta in the post-colonial period.
Cameroon’s Internet Shutdown Intensifies
The internet cut in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone regions is entering the 60th day according to activists tracking the shutdown.
Zimbabwe’s Future Lies In The President’s Speech
When he spoke in Shona, Emmerson Mnangagwa’s message and tone were aimed towards the party faithful. Speaking in English, his message seemed to be targeted at those listening in from the international community.
Pageant Win lifts South Africa’s Mood
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, who represented South Africa, won the Miss Universe crown.
The 10 Best Luxury Hotels in WEST Africa
For a developing region like West Africa, luxury does come at a cost; while it may be a tad bit expensive, it is fair to conclude that every ounce of money spent is worth it.