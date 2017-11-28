Top 10 Daily News

Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
[Watch] Bishop End His Mugabe Protest

The archbishop of York, John Sentamu, has put his dog collar back on live on air, a decade after he removed it in protest at the regime of Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe.

the guardian
archbishop of York, John Sentamu
Sorting Out Issues Between France And West Africa

French President Emmanuel Macron says he wants to transform his country’s strained relationship with Africa. The comments come as he begins a four-day visit to the continent.

al jazeera
mali president takes french counterpart o tour

What Led To One Of Egypt’s Deadliest Attacks?

The current problems in the Sinai region are also connected to the wider political and socioeconomic reality facing Egypt. A long-marginalized governorate, the Bedouin tribes that populate the region have constantly faced neglect, discrimination, and abuse.
quartz africa
egypt mosque attack

Africa’s Largest Freshwater Lake Is Under Threat Of Dying

Scientists blame overfishing and pollution for severely damaged fish stocks in Lake Victoria.

bbc
lake victoria

Here’s What A Million Gets You In Ghana Today

Ghana’s real estate industry is near perfect, an industry that can boast of having a complete sense of luxury at its core.

africa.com
luxury apartment in Accra

Uhuru Kenyatta Gets Ready To Be Sworn In

A scene torn from the pages of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 2013 swearing in, the November 28, 2017 swearing in will feature a bible used by Jomo Kenyatta in the post-colonial period.

standard media
Kenyatta on podium

Cameroon’s Internet Shutdown Intensifies

The internet cut in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone regions is entering the 60th day according to activists tracking the shutdown.

africa news
police presence in the streets of cameroon

Zimbabwe’s Future Lies In The President’s Speech

When he spoke in Shona, Emmerson Mnangagwa’s message and tone were aimed towards the party faithful. Speaking in English, his message seemed to be targeted at those listening in from the international community.

cnn
chief justice inaugurates zim interim leader

Pageant Win lifts South Africa’s Mood

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, who represented South Africa, won the Miss Universe crown.

voa news
demi-leigh nel-peters

The 10 Best Luxury Hotels in WEST Africa

For a developing region like West Africa, luxury does come at a cost; while it may be a tad bit expensive, it is fair to conclude that every ounce of money spent is worth it.

africa.com
Luxury Hotels WEST Africa

