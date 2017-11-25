Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Top 10 Daily News

By |Top10 DAILY|
africa.com number one story

A New Dawn Or The Same Ol’ Same Ol’ For Zimbabwe?

New President Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledged to re-engage the country with the world, following the dramatic departure of Robert Mugabe.

bbc
chief justice inaugurates zim interim leader
africa.com number two story

Egypt’s Battle With Insurgents Claims 235 Lives

A bomb ripped through the mosque as Friday prayers were finishing, then militants in four off-road vehicles approached and opened fire on worshippers.

the guardian
place of worship

Pope Prays For South Sudan And DRC

Pope Francis said that “with prayer we want to sow seeds of peace” in South Sudan and Congo. He called for courageous peace efforts through dialogue and negotiations.
voa news
pope praying with children

Social Media Weighs In On Pistorius And Other SA Femicide Case

Reactions appeared mostly to be approval of the judges’ decisions to harshly punish the men who killed the women in their lives, Pistorius his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp and Panayiotou his wife, Jayde.

enca
SA para - athlete

Developing Engineering Talent In Africa

The GE Power Internship programme is designed to give Ivorian engineering students a headstart in their careers.

africa.com
Ivorian engineering students

Is Nigeria’s Coalition Movement Crumbling?

Nigerian former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a leading ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, quit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party on Friday.

africa news
Nigerian former Vice President

The Millennials Who’ll Shape Africa

An emerging crop of African graduates seem to be reversing the continent’s long-running brain drain problem. It’s a trend that offers some hope of bridging the continent’s huge skills gap.

quartz africa
students working on a project

10 Bankable “Side Hustle” Ideas To Pad Your Wallet

According to a recent report released by GeoPoll, Africans have fully embraced ‘side hustles,’ with the report sampling youths from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, and Tanzania.

africa.com
freelance work

What’s Been Propping Kenya’s Economy?

Kenya’s economy has displayed “extraordinary resilience” in the face of political uncertainty, the central bank governor attributes the strength to its diversity and small and medium enterprises.

Reuters africa
People inside a bank

How This Man Will Save CentralAfrica‘s Art Heritage

Abel Kotton is the director of the Central African Republic National Museum, with a mandate to catalogue the collection, and turn the museum once again into a proud showcase of Central African history.

mail & guardian africa
Abel Kotton is the director of the Central African Republic National Museum

Related Posts