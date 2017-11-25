Top 10 Daily News

A New Dawn Or The Same Ol’ Same Ol’ For Zimbabwe?
New President Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledged to re-engage the country with the world, following the dramatic departure of Robert Mugabe.
Egypt’s Battle With Insurgents Claims 235 Lives
A bomb ripped through the mosque as Friday prayers were finishing, then militants in four off-road vehicles approached and opened fire on worshippers.
Pope Prays For South Sudan And DRC
Social Media Weighs In On Pistorius And Other SA Femicide Case
Reactions appeared mostly to be approval of the judges’ decisions to harshly punish the men who killed the women in their lives, Pistorius his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp and Panayiotou his wife, Jayde.
Developing Engineering Talent In Africa
The GE Power Internship programme is designed to give Ivorian engineering students a headstart in their careers.
Is Nigeria’s Coalition Movement Crumbling?
Nigerian former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a leading ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, quit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party on Friday.
The Millennials Who’ll Shape Africa
An emerging crop of African graduates seem to be reversing the continent’s long-running brain drain problem. It’s a trend that offers some hope of bridging the continent’s huge skills gap.
10 Bankable “Side Hustle” Ideas To Pad Your Wallet
According to a recent report released by GeoPoll, Africans have fully embraced ‘side hustles,’ with the report sampling youths from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, and Tanzania.
What’s Been Propping Kenya’s Economy?
Kenya’s economy has displayed “extraordinary resilience” in the face of political uncertainty, the central bank governor attributes the strength to its diversity and small and medium enterprises.
How This Man Will Save CentralAfrica‘s Art Heritage
Abel Kotton is the director of the Central African Republic National Museum, with a mandate to catalogue the collection, and turn the museum once again into a proud showcase of Central African history.