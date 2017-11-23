Top 10 Daily News

What Zimbabwe’s Soon-To-Be President Has To Say
Zimbabwe’s president-in-waiting, Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived back home.
How GE Power Innovations In Africa Support Development
The global digital industrial company is also committed to skills development and sustainability initiatives across several sectors, including power installation, generation and transmission.
Scientists Reveal The Dangers Of Living In The Niger Delta
There’s An African Country Where China’s Hold Is Shaky
South Sudan may be the starkest example yet of when China’s so-called win-win diplomacy doesn’t work.
What $2,000-a-Month Will Get You In Africa’s 10 Biggest Cities
While some cities are more expensive to rent a house than others, $2,000 monthly rent is sufficient to get you decent accommodations in good areas of the city.
Did Museveni Just Bribe The Army?
Ugandans are questioning the timing of President Yoweri Museveni’s tweet where he offered a raise to civil servants including the army.
The Challenge Of Running Conservation Efforts In Africa
Camera traps have proven to be a powerful tool in conservationists’ arsenal for monitoring forests and wildlife. But the mountains of data they capture need to be sifted through in order to be useful.
African Footballer Makes A Stand Against News Of Slave Auctions
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba used a triumphant performance for the English Premier League club to highlight the issue of migrants sold into slavery in Libya.
Breakthrough In SA’s Grant Saga
Lawmakers have ordered the country’s post office to begin the takeover process of paying social grants from a private company.
Angolan Rapper’s Take On The Latest Dismissals
A purge of high-level officials in Angola by new President Joao Lourenco has been hailed as a victory by those campaigning for change in the country.