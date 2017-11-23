Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
Top 10 Daily News

By |Top10 DAILY|
africa.com number one story

What Zimbabwe’s Soon-To-Be President Has To Say

Zimbabwe’s president-in-waiting, Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived back home.

enca
Zimbabwe's soon to be president
africa.com number two story

How GE Power Innovations In Africa Support Development

The global digital industrial company is also committed to skills development and sustainability initiatives across several sectors, including power installation, generation and transmission.

africa.com
powering africa

Scientists Reveal The Dangers Of Living In The Niger Delta

According to research, babies are much more likely to die in their first few weeks of life if their mothers live close to the site of an oil spill.
voa news
Contaminated Water

There’s An African Country Where China’s Hold Is Shaky

South Sudan may be the starkest example yet of when China’s so-called win-win diplomacy doesn’t work.

quartz africa
chinese soldiers in juba

What $2,000-a-Month Will Get You In Africa’s 10 Biggest Cities

While some cities are more expensive to rent a house than others, $2,000 monthly rent is sufficient to get you decent accommodations in good areas of the city.

africa.com
Apartment – Cairo, Egypt

Did Museveni Just Bribe The Army?

Ugandans are questioning the timing of President Yoweri Museveni’s tweet where he offered a raise to civil servants including the army.

africa news
Uganda's president

The Challenge Of Running Conservation Efforts In Africa

Camera traps have proven to be a powerful tool in conservationists’ arsenal for monitoring forests and wildlife. But the mountains of data they capture need to be sifted through in order to be useful.

afk insider
Cole Ndelu

African Footballer Makes A Stand Against News Of Slave Auctions

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba used a triumphant performance for the English Premier League club to highlight the issue of migrants sold into slavery in Libya.

cnn
manchester footballer

Breakthrough In SA’s Grant Saga

Lawmakers have ordered the country’s post office to begin the takeover process of paying social grants from a private company.

business day live
standing in a line

Angolan Rapper’s Take On The Latest Dismissals

A purge of high-level officials in Angola by new President Joao Lourenco has been hailed as a victory by those campaigning for change in the country.

bbc
President Joao Lourenco

