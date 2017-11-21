Top 10 Daily News

Zimbabwe Students Shut Down University
“Until Robert Mugabe resigns we are not going to write an exam, no one is going to write an exam. This university will be declared closed, until Robert Mugabe comes to a point, comes to his senses. We students are saying Robert Mugabe, it’s over, we want a new president.”
Mo Ibrahim Weighs In On Who Is Governing Properly
Mauritius for the fifth year in a row has finished top of the Ibrahim index of African Governance. The Index supports good governance and leadership in Africa.
Uhuru Breathes A Sigh Of Relief
The State Of LGBT Rights Across The African Continent
A lot of work needs to be done to build standing and tolerance, but the fact that Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Djibouti, Guinea Bissau, Côte d’Ivoire, Niger, Mali, Lesotho, Mozambique, São Tomé, the Seychelles, Rwanda, the two Congos, the Central African Republic and South Africa don’t criminalize their gay citizens gives hope.
7 Tips To Prepare Your Retail Business For Black Friday
Here’s how you can prepare your small business to take advantage of – and survive – the rush.
The Largest Airport In Senegal Will Open Its Doors In December
After more than a decade of development and delays, Blaise Diagne International will have initial capacity for three million passengers per year, rising to 10 million per year, making it one of the highest-capacity airports in Africa.
What’s On Children’s Minds
Children in Britain and South Africa feel the most disenfranchised when it comes to decisions made that affect them.
Nowhere To Go For Sierra Leone’s Flood Victims
Despite promises of compensation and housing, displaced survivors of mudslides in Sierra Leone say they have yet to receive the help.
Tensions Around The Nile River
Ethiopia is finalizing construction of Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile. Egypt fears that will cut into its water supply.
The Hip Happenings In Cairo
In Egypt, young people are embracing new look trends that are usually viewed with suspicion in society.