Top 10 Daily News

An Awkward Moment For Mugabe
Embattled Zimbabwe president made his first appearance, since the army entered the capital Harare, to attend a graduation ceremony. One of the people he conferred a degree upon was Marry Chiwenga, the wife of the general who detained him on Wednesday.
Mastercard And Nigerian Business Leaders Commit To Transforming Nigeria’s Cities Into Strong Economic Hubs
With half of Nigeria’s population currently living in cities, it is critical that a development framework is in place to ensure future growth is sustainable.
Trump Just Set Back Africa‘s Gains On Poaching
It’s Cool Runnings For This Nigerian Trio
For the first time ever an African team will participate in the sport of bobsled at the Winter Olympics thanks to three Nigerian ladies.
The African Girl Who Wants To Play For Madrid
Ten-year-old Jessica Quachie grew up in a slum in the Liberian capital Monrovia. But her life changed after she was spotted by a football academy.
Watch Trevor Noah’s Take On Zimbabwe
South African born comedian Noah commented on the situation and compared it to the current political mood in the United States.
Up In Smoke
A fire swept through the main building of Cameroon’s parliament in Yaounde overnight, causing substantial damage.
More Reprieve For Sudan
The United States would consider removing Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, a designation that has been in place since 1993.
Growing Popularity For PR Firms In African Elections
The involvement of data analysis companies has come to the forefront, raising questions about privacy, voter manipulation and the role of foreign firms in local elections.
The 10 Ghana Tunes You Need To Hear
The old days of “Highlife” and “adadamu” have been revolutionized into our very own “Hiplife.” A couple of Hollywood adaptations include Hip-Hop, afro beats, jazz, and the sensational, “Azonto.”