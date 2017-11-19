Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Top 10 Daily News

By |Archives, Top10 DAILY|
africa.com number one story

An Awkward Moment For Mugabe

Embattled Zimbabwe president made his first appearance, since the army entered the capital Harare, to attend a graduation ceremony. One of the people he conferred a degree upon was Marry Chiwenga, the wife of the general who detained him on Wednesday.

cnn
Mugabe in graduation clothes
africa.com number two story

Mastercard And Nigerian Business Leaders Commit To Transforming Nigeria’s Cities Into Strong Economic Hubs

With half of Nigeria’s population currently living in cities, it is critical that a development framework is in place to ensure future growth is sustainable.

africa.com
French Montana Teaches His Jungle Rules

Trump Just Set Back Africa‘s Gains On Poaching

Hunting interests have scored a major victory with the Trump administration’s decision to allow Americans to bring home body parts of elephants shot for sport in Africa. Another totemic species now looks set to follow suit – lions.
the guardian
male and female lion

 It’s Cool Runnings For This Nigerian Trio

For the first time ever an African team will participate in the sport of bobsled at the Winter Olympics thanks to three Nigerian ladies.

quartz africa
three ladies of Nigeria's bobsled team

The African Girl Who Wants To Play For Madrid

Ten-year-old Jessica Quachie grew up in a slum in the Liberian capital Monrovia. But her life changed after she was spotted by a football academy.

bbc
Ten-year-old Jessica Quachie

 Watch Trevor Noah’s Take On Zimbabwe

South African born comedian Noah commented on the situation and compared it to the current political mood in the United States.

enca
South African born comedian

Up In Smoke

A fire swept through the main building of Cameroon’s parliament in Yaounde overnight, causing substantial damage.

africa news
fire at Cameroon's parliament

More Reprieve For Sudan

The United States would consider removing Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, a designation that has been in place since 1993.

new york times
bilateral meeting

Growing Popularity For PR Firms In African Elections

The involvement of data analysis companies has come to the forefront, raising questions about privacy, voter manipulation and the role of foreign firms in local elections.

voa news
Burkina Faso Festivals

The 10 Ghana Tunes You Need To Hear

The old days of “Highlife” and “adadamu” have been revolutionized into our very own “Hiplife.” A couple of Hollywood adaptations include Hip-Hop, afro beats, jazz, and the sensational, “Azonto.”

africa.com
Francis Ker

Related Posts