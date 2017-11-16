Top 10 Daily News

Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
A Pivotal Moment In The History Of Zimbabwe

Africa.com brings you what you need to know to be smart about this significant news event.

One Of Africa’s Richest Women Has Lost Her Job

Angola’s new president sweeps clean, Joao Lourenco dismissed one of Africa’s richest women Isabel dos Santos as chair of the state oil company Sonangol.

The Importance Of Developing A Digital Framework For Nigeria

Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo met with the Mastercard President and CEO, Mr. Ajay Banga where he recognized the critical role of technology in driving Nigeria’s development, to help enable the country to benefit from the expansion of consumer and business spend as cities become hubs for commerce.
Celebrating The Patriarch Of Modern African Literature

Chinua Achebe would have been 87 on 16 November, Google has chosen to celebrate the widely acclaimed Nigerian novelist with a doodle.

Senegal To Implement Point Based Driving Laws

The country is pushing ahead with a long-delayed points system for its drivers after more than 50 people died on the roads during a week of Muslim pilgrimage to a holy Sufi site.

Leading Africa Into The 4th Industrial Revolution

Where do world leaders go to share innovative ideas and principles on how to lead Africa into the 4th industrial revolution?

Uber App Breach

Some Uber drivers in Lagos have been using a fake GPS itinerary app to illicitly bump up fares for local riders.

Nile Jokes Don’t Go Down Well

Jokes about the Nile are as old as the river itself, but one Egyptian pop singer has been told she will stand trial after joking about disease in the famous waterway.

Sudan Cleans Up Its Image

The country is taking steps to close the gap between its official and unofficial currency rates and scrap subsidies by end-2019 to win foreign investment after U.S. sanctions ended.

Ethiopian Airlines Eyeing Some Boeings

The airliner is interested in buying around 10 to 20 of the mid-sized jets that Boeing is considering to develop. Boeing is looking at a new aircraft that could seat 220 to 270 passengers.

