Top 10 Daily News

africa.com number one story

Zimbabwe Army Moves Out Of The Barracks And Onto The Streets

The question everyone’s asking is, who called them out?

voa news
BBC Host Zeinab Badawi
africa.com number two story

Making Africa A World Leader In Medical Device Innovation

That’s what prompted a number of African universities to establish the African Biomedical Engineering Consortium, to advance education and research in biomedical engineering across the continent.

quartz africa
Working in the lab

Libya Embroiled In Modern Day Slave Trade

A recent clampdown by the Libyan coastguard means fewer boats are making it out to sea, leaving the smugglers with a backlog of would-be passengers on their hands. So the smugglers become masters, the migrants and refugees become slaves.
cnn
Migrants crammed in a space

[WATCH] Mastercard Partners With Spazapp To Bring Mobile Payments To Informal Traders

Mastercard is collaborating with Durban-based tech company Spazapp, to bring secure, seamless and convenient mobile payments to thousands of informal traders and convenience stores, better known as spaza shops, in South Africa.

africa.com
Mastercard is collaborating with Durban-based tech company Spazapp

The First Boat Built Entirely Of Recycled Ocean Plastic

A 60-foot dhow made entirely out of recycled ocean plastics and flip-flops is being built on Kenya’s coast. It’s being assembled using 200,000 recycled flip-flops, and 45 tonnes of plastic waste from the ocean.

al jazeera
60-foot dhow made entirely out of recycled ocean plastics and flip-flops

Somaliland Debuts A First In Voting History

The election was technologically friendly as they became the first country in Africa and the first in the world to use the iris recognition-based biometric voting system.

africa news
The Stoop'

Why Does Malawi’s Only Female President Have A Mark On Her Back

An opinion piece looking at how former president Joyce Banda has not been embraced into the fold of Malawi’s former presidents.

the guardian
Cole Ndelu

Report: Sustainable Energy For All

There have been studies that have estimated the amount of investment that is needed to meet energy access goals across Sub-Saharan Africa, but none have attempted to systematically analyze what finances these countries are actually committing to energy access.

africa.com
Nubian Electronic Music

What Malagasy Fear The Most

In the streets of Madagascar’s capital city, the plague is a ghost. Patients stay hidden away in hospitals or are at home, where some are keeping their illness a secret.

mail & guardian africa
wearing masks

Meet The Nigerian Rapper Who Loves Dressing Modestly

Hadiza Yau, who goes by the stage name Haddy Rapia, is making a name for herself in a traditionally conservative and mainly Muslim area of northern Nigeria.

bbc
Hadiza Yau, who goes by the stage name Haddy Rapia

