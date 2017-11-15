Top 10 Daily News

Zimbabwe Army Moves Out Of The Barracks And Onto The Streets
The question everyone’s asking is, who called them out?
Making Africa A World Leader In Medical Device Innovation
That’s what prompted a number of African universities to establish the African Biomedical Engineering Consortium, to advance education and research in biomedical engineering across the continent.
Libya Embroiled In Modern Day Slave Trade
[WATCH] Mastercard Partners With Spazapp To Bring Mobile Payments To Informal Traders
Mastercard is collaborating with Durban-based tech company Spazapp, to bring secure, seamless and convenient mobile payments to thousands of informal traders and convenience stores, better known as spaza shops, in South Africa.
The First Boat Built Entirely Of Recycled Ocean Plastic
A 60-foot dhow made entirely out of recycled ocean plastics and flip-flops is being built on Kenya’s coast. It’s being assembled using 200,000 recycled flip-flops, and 45 tonnes of plastic waste from the ocean.
Somaliland Debuts A First In Voting History
The election was technologically friendly as they became the first country in Africa and the first in the world to use the iris recognition-based biometric voting system.
Why Does Malawi’s Only Female President Have A Mark On Her Back
An opinion piece looking at how former president Joyce Banda has not been embraced into the fold of Malawi’s former presidents.
Report: Sustainable Energy For All
There have been studies that have estimated the amount of investment that is needed to meet energy access goals across Sub-Saharan Africa, but none have attempted to systematically analyze what finances these countries are actually committing to energy access.
What Malagasy Fear The Most
In the streets of Madagascar’s capital city, the plague is a ghost. Patients stay hidden away in hospitals or are at home, where some are keeping their illness a secret.
Meet The Nigerian Rapper Who Loves Dressing Modestly
Hadiza Yau, who goes by the stage name Haddy Rapia, is making a name for herself in a traditionally conservative and mainly Muslim area of northern Nigeria.