Top 10 Daily News

Mozambican City On Sinking Ground
According to the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery, Mozambique – with its coastal cities is slowly being swallowed by the rising sea level.
Find Out What Idi Amin’s Chef Is Up To
Shopping for groceries at a market in Kisumu, western Kenya brings back memories for Odera Otonde from the days when he whipped up meals at State House Uganda.
Uber Drivers Just Want To Belong
Will This Trial Change Anything In The DRC?
Eighteen people, including a provincial lawmaker, went on trial in eastern Congo for the rapes of dozens of children.
What Moroccan Teachers Want
Moroccan teachers are protesting violence in schools and have urged the government to better protect them in a two-day nationwide strike.
54 Cool Things To See In Africa
A list of all the things to do in each African country.
Burundi To Be Investigated
International judges have approved the opening of a full investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in Burundi.
Think Before You Tweet
The arrest of the woman, Martha O’Donovan, 25, has raised fears that the Zimbabwean government is stepping up efforts to control social media ahead of national elections in 2018.
Senegal And Religion
For a week every November, Senegal effectively closes down so followers of the Muslim Mouride brotherhood can pay tribute to their founder Amadou Bamba.