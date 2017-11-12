Top 10 Daily News

Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
africa.com number one story

Mozambican City On Sinking Ground

According to the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery, Mozambique – with its coastal cities is slowly being swallowed by the rising sea level.

al jazeera
A coastal town in Mozambique
africa.com number two story

Find Out What Idi Amin’s Chef Is Up To

Shopping for groceries at a market in Kisumu, western Kenya brings back memories for Odera Otonde from the days when he whipped up meals at State House Uganda.

africa news
Shopping for groceries at a market in Kisumu

Uber Drivers Just Want To Belong

Two drivers representing other drivers on the platform have started a class action suit in Nigeria’s economic hub arguing that they should receive employee benefits from Uber.
quartz africa
Uber vehicle on the street

Will This Trial Change Anything In The DRC?

Eighteen people, including a provincial lawmaker, went on trial in eastern Congo for the rapes of dozens of children.

voa news
mural denouncing sexual assault

For Scorsese, African Cinema Comprised Part Of His Vernacular

Now an international effort including Scorsese is aiming to revive these figures and revise what we thought we knew about African cinema.

cnn
movie that inspired Us director

What Moroccan Teachers Want

Moroccan teachers are protesting violence in schools and have urged the government to better protect them in a two-day nationwide strike.

cgtn africa
The Stoop'

54 Cool Things To See In Africa

A list of all the things to do in each African country.

africa.com
Cole Ndelu

Burundi To Be Investigated

International judges have approved the opening of a full investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in Burundi.

business day live
Nubian Electronic Music

Think Before You Tweet

The arrest of the woman, Martha O’Donovan, 25, has raised fears that the Zimbabwean government is stepping up efforts to control social media ahead of national elections in 2018.

new york times
Martha O’Donovan, 25

Senegal And Religion

For a week every November, Senegal effectively closes down so followers of the Muslim Mouride brotherhood can pay tribute to their founder Amadou Bamba.

bbc
Francis Ker

