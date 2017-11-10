Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Top 10 Daily News

By |Archives, Top10 DAILY|
africa.com number one story

Financial Wellness For The Afrilennial: The South African Millennial

It could be said that Afrilennials, who are the largest, fastest-growing sector of our population, must contend with two disadvantages when it comes to financial wellness.

cnbc africa
therapy session
africa.com number two story

The Volunteers Putting Malawi’s Forgotten Villages On The Map

Poor communities are often missing from maps. When disaster hits, it’s hard to get them help.

bbc
volunteers help a community member

Empowering Women-Owned Enterprises To Solve Local Energy Challenges

Lack of access to electricity continues to plague many African countries, including Uganda, where up to 80% of the population lives without power. Given the increasing demand, it will take more than the Ugandan government to power up the East African country.
africa.com
Empowering Women-Owned Enterprises To Solve Local Energy Challenges

How Kids End Up As Slaves On This Island

Promised economic and educational opportunities her parents thought too good to refuse, Rose left home for Zanzibar. But a life of fear and exploitation awaited the 13-year-old– a fate that has become all too familiar to kids in the region.

the guardian
girls washing dishes outside

The South Sudanese Girl Who Broke The Internet

When it comes to great discovery stories, it’s hard to compete with Anok Yai. In a matter of weeks, the Sudanese newcomer has moved from an unknown face to becoming one of the Internet’s darlings, all thanks to a viral image.

vogue
Sudanese newcomer

Kenya Hosts Some Of The Best Wordsmiths

Players from more than 30 countries are competing in an international competition for one of the world’s most popular board games.

al jazeera
young boy playing scrabble

Africa Concerned By a Growing Phenomenon In Travel

We often talk of the benefits of tourism but there is an aspect rarely mentioned; which is sexual tourism.

africa news
a book about sex tourism

35 Years As Cameroon’s President

The crisis in Cameroon is a people’s fight for liberation from colonisers but it isn’t being taken seriously by international communities because of the nature of the colonisation.

mail & guardian africa
Nubian Electronic Music

Will A Name Change And Face Lift Bring Tourists To Zimbabwe?

Zimbabwe’s Harare International Airport has been officially been renamed Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. The airport will be upgraded at a cost of $153 million.

cgtn africa
Mugabe naming ceremony

Opportunity For Investment In Kenya’s Hospitality Sector

Kenya’s focus is slowly shifting to target the corporate travel market in order to match international guest expectations.

africa.com
Francis Ker

Related Posts