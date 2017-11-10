Top 10 Daily News

Financial Wellness For The Afrilennial: The South African Millennial
It could be said that Afrilennials, who are the largest, fastest-growing sector of our population, must contend with two disadvantages when it comes to financial wellness.
The Volunteers Putting Malawi’s Forgotten Villages On The Map
Poor communities are often missing from maps. When disaster hits, it’s hard to get them help.
Empowering Women-Owned Enterprises To Solve Local Energy Challenges
How Kids End Up As Slaves On This Island
Promised economic and educational opportunities her parents thought too good to refuse, Rose left home for Zanzibar. But a life of fear and exploitation awaited the 13-year-old– a fate that has become all too familiar to kids in the region.
The South Sudanese Girl Who Broke The Internet
When it comes to great discovery stories, it’s hard to compete with Anok Yai. In a matter of weeks, the Sudanese newcomer has moved from an unknown face to becoming one of the Internet’s darlings, all thanks to a viral image.
Kenya Hosts Some Of The Best Wordsmiths
Players from more than 30 countries are competing in an international competition for one of the world’s most popular board games.
Africa Concerned By a Growing Phenomenon In Travel
We often talk of the benefits of tourism but there is an aspect rarely mentioned; which is sexual tourism.
35 Years As Cameroon’s President
The crisis in Cameroon is a people’s fight for liberation from colonisers but it isn’t being taken seriously by international communities because of the nature of the colonisation.
Will A Name Change And Face Lift Bring Tourists To Zimbabwe?
Zimbabwe’s Harare International Airport has been officially been renamed Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. The airport will be upgraded at a cost of $153 million.
Opportunity For Investment In Kenya’s Hospitality Sector
Kenya’s focus is slowly shifting to target the corporate travel market in order to match international guest expectations.