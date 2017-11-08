Top 10 Daily News

Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
Nigeria Makes A Mark In The Smartphone Industry

The founders of AfriOne, a family-owned mobile company, explains what went into the manufacturing process of the first made-in-Nigeria smart phones.

cnn
first made-in-Nigeria smart phones
How An Exposé By The Guardian Saved An African Rainforest

The governments of Ghana and the Ivory Coast are formulating plans to immediately put a stop to all new deforestation after a Guardian investigation found that the cocoa industry was destroying their rainforests.

the guardian
trees in a forest in Africa

Challenges Faced By Women Entrepreneurs In Africa

From social to financial barriers, we take a look at some of the hurdles that women in the business industry have to overcome on their road to success. To do so, we contacted some African women entrepreneurs to discuss a few of these challenges.
africa.com
egg stall with two women

Not Happily Ever After For Malawi Brides

Charities in the southern African country say child brides are increasingly being pushed into prostitution as growing numbers of early marriages break down.

enca
girls with their backs turned

What Has Magufuli Done?

Love him or hate him, Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has garnered support for his war on corruption and  sparked outrage for his treatment of the media and marginalised groups.

quartz africa
Tanzania President

Science On Wheels Brings Theory To Life

Science subjects at many rural secondary schools in northern Nigeria were taught using theory only.But now they have all the kit they need to put theory into practice, thanks to a mobile science lab that tours selected state schools.

mail & guardian africa
girls in a classroom

Time To Regroup

Zimbabwe’s ex-vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa says he has crossed the border to South Africa, two days after being fired by President Robert Mugabe for being “disloyal”.

al jazeera
Emmerson Mnangagwa

Kenya In Election Limbo

Just when many Kenyans thought they had seen the end of the country’s long election season, three petitions to contest the process were filed with the Supreme Court ahead of a Monday night deadline.

voa news
Kenyatta clapping his hands

Obiang Still Living Large

Teodorin Obiang Nguema, the son of the Equatorial Guinean president is not moved by the confiscation of his assets in France where he was sentenced for three years in absentia for embezzling public funds.

africa news
Burkina Faso Festivals

Meet The Teenage Boy Who Ties African Headscarves

He has been abused for it but continues his passion because he wants to earn money for his family.

bbc
Fatai Azeez poses with nigerian actress

