Top 10 Daily News

Nigeria Makes A Mark In The Smartphone Industry
The founders of AfriOne, a family-owned mobile company, explains what went into the manufacturing process of the first made-in-Nigeria smart phones.
How An Exposé By The Guardian Saved An African Rainforest
The governments of Ghana and the Ivory Coast are formulating plans to immediately put a stop to all new deforestation after a Guardian investigation found that the cocoa industry was destroying their rainforests.
Challenges Faced By Women Entrepreneurs In Africa
Not Happily Ever After For Malawi Brides
Charities in the southern African country say child brides are increasingly being pushed into prostitution as growing numbers of early marriages break down.
What Has Magufuli Done?
Love him or hate him, Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has garnered support for his war on corruption and sparked outrage for his treatment of the media and marginalised groups.
Science On Wheels Brings Theory To Life
Science subjects at many rural secondary schools in northern Nigeria were taught using theory only.But now they have all the kit they need to put theory into practice, thanks to a mobile science lab that tours selected state schools.
Time To Regroup
Zimbabwe’s ex-vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa says he has crossed the border to South Africa, two days after being fired by President Robert Mugabe for being “disloyal”.
Kenya In Election Limbo
Just when many Kenyans thought they had seen the end of the country’s long election season, three petitions to contest the process were filed with the Supreme Court ahead of a Monday night deadline.
Obiang Still Living Large
Teodorin Obiang Nguema, the son of the Equatorial Guinean president is not moved by the confiscation of his assets in France where he was sentenced for three years in absentia for embezzling public funds.
Meet The Teenage Boy Who Ties African Headscarves
He has been abused for it but continues his passion because he wants to earn money for his family.