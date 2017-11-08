Top 10 Daily News

Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
The African Nation That Will Run On 100% Renewable Energy

Cape Verde has set itself a very bold renewable energy target. As part of its “sustainable energy for all” agenda, it has pledged to obtain 100% of its electricity from renewable resources by 2025.

quartz africa
solar farm on island
Tests To Perfect A Malaria Breathalyser

People with malaria give off a distinctive “breath-print” that could be used as a test for the disease. The test was reasonably good at detecting cases in children, but needs developing to become a routine device.

wired
boy breathes into breathalyser

The Woman Who Will Help Provide Electricity to 3 Million South African Homes

Though a coal-fired plant may seem like an anachronism at a time when the world is focused on renewables, in South Africa, coal still accounts for 77% of energy — and the world will rely on coal-fired plants for much of its electricity for decades to come.
africa.com
khusile coal plant

The Other Side Of Winnie Mandela’s Story

An award-winning documentary demystifies the image of the activist as ‘sinner’ to Nelson the saint, as part of a wave of films in African cinema breaking with the status quo on gender, race and politics.

the guardian
SA Struggle icon

Everyone Who Works In This Tanzanian Cafe Is Deaf

There’s a chalkboard to help teach customers pick up sign language. The initiative aims to create more employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

bbc
sign language signs

Exciting Things Are Happening In Global Health In Africa

Doctors, scientists, private companies, foundations, health professionals and individuals are working together in Africa to create a world where opportunity and hope are not paralyzed by poor health.

africa.com
The Stoop'

Eritrea Is Top African Contributor To ‘Active Asylum Seekers’ In Libya

According to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Libya, Eritrea placed second in global terms only behind Syria.

africa news
migrants waiting in line

How Is Sierra Leone Two Years After Ebola?

More than 11,000 people died across West Africa. It was the worst outbreak in history as healthcare systems struggled to fight the epidemic.

al jazeera
ebola awareness campaign

Combining Education With Social Entrepreneurship

Sales from furniture and leather goods produced by the CESER Center’s 80-plus students in Chad, as well as vegetables, eggs and cattle from its farm on the city’s outskirts, help keep it running.

voa news
sewing room

Africans Exposed In The Paradise Papers

An entrepreneur charged with managing the oil wealth of the struggling African state of Angola was paid more than $41m in just 20 months, leaked documents reveal.

bbc
entrepreneur accused of fraud

A group of writers and creative minds who work together to produce interesting stories and multimedia content based on business, lifestyle, travel and current news from all 54 African countries.

