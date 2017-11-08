Top 10 Daily News

The African Nation That Will Run On 100% Renewable Energy
Cape Verde has set itself a very bold renewable energy target. As part of its “sustainable energy for all” agenda, it has pledged to obtain 100% of its electricity from renewable resources by 2025.
Tests To Perfect A Malaria Breathalyser
People with malaria give off a distinctive “breath-print” that could be used as a test for the disease. The test was reasonably good at detecting cases in children, but needs developing to become a routine device.
The Woman Who Will Help Provide Electricity to 3 Million South African Homes
The Other Side Of Winnie Mandela’s Story
An award-winning documentary demystifies the image of the activist as ‘sinner’ to Nelson the saint, as part of a wave of films in African cinema breaking with the status quo on gender, race and politics.
Everyone Who Works In This Tanzanian Cafe Is Deaf
There’s a chalkboard to help teach customers pick up sign language. The initiative aims to create more employment opportunities for people with disabilities.
Exciting Things Are Happening In Global Health In Africa
Doctors, scientists, private companies, foundations, health professionals and individuals are working together in Africa to create a world where opportunity and hope are not paralyzed by poor health.
Eritrea Is Top African Contributor To ‘Active Asylum Seekers’ In Libya
According to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Libya, Eritrea placed second in global terms only behind Syria.
How Is Sierra Leone Two Years After Ebola?
More than 11,000 people died across West Africa. It was the worst outbreak in history as healthcare systems struggled to fight the epidemic.
Combining Education With Social Entrepreneurship
Sales from furniture and leather goods produced by the CESER Center’s 80-plus students in Chad, as well as vegetables, eggs and cattle from its farm on the city’s outskirts, help keep it running.
Africans Exposed In The Paradise Papers
An entrepreneur charged with managing the oil wealth of the struggling African state of Angola was paid more than $41m in just 20 months, leaked documents reveal.