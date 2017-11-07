Top 10 Daily News

Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
africa.com number one story

The Inside Story Of Glencore’s Hidden Dealings In DRC

Paradise Papers show world’s biggest miner lent millions to Israeli billionaire on condition authorities agreed to a deal.

the guardian
a mine in the DRC
africa.com number two story

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s, Americanah On Nigeria’s Social Scene

The book reveals how automobility and daily experiences on the road are a vital part of social life in Lagos: they are intertwined with identity, longing, and status in a way that seems particularly pressing and unrelenting.

quartz africa
old car

Powering Zambia’s First Robotics Team

The world of robotics opened Sela’s mind to a world of possibilities. The global robotics competition in Mexico 2018 is in her sights and she wants to take the reins on the upcoming Zambian robotics team.
africa.com
zambia robotics team

How Has Sudan Survived Under Sanctions?

Over the past two decades, the absence of international companies has prompted innovations at home as Sudanese come up with their own solutions to meet the local demand.

bbc
busy street in Sudan

Mugabe Fires His Potential Successor

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has fired Emmerson Mnangagwa as vice-president. Officials say Mnangagwa had exhibited traits of disloyalty, disrespect and deceit.

enca
Fired Zimbabwe VP

Burundi Forces Couples To Commit

Unmarried couples in the East African country of Burundi have until the end of the year to legalise their relationships through church or state registrations.

al jazeera
many couples getting hitched

The Ordinary Citizens Who Are Spies

When he is away from his fields, Takele Alene, a farmer in northern Ethiopia, spends a lot of his time prying into the personal and political affairs of his neighbours.

new york times
Takele Alene, a farmer in northern Ethiopia

Meet Budding Entrepreneur Shaleen Manhire Nullens

She is listed by Forbes’ 30 Under 30 as one of the most successful, young African entrepreneurs under 30 years of age, Ms. Shally continues to be a source of inspiration for many young people across the continent.

africa.com
young African entrepreneurs under 30

The ’2017 Courage In Cartooning Award’

“Mr. Ramón Esono Ebalé is a gifted and outspoken graphic novelist and editorial cartoonist born in Equatorial Guinea in West Africa and until very recently a resident in Paraguay.”

africa news
Ramón Esono Ebalé

Africa’s Artists Step From Shadow Of Colonialism And Into The Limelight

Despite years of cultural colonialism, African arts are largely shedding Western influences and putting forth stories and perspectives that are uniquely African.

south china morning post
south african actress

