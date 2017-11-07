Top 10 Daily News

The Inside Story Of Glencore’s Hidden Dealings In DRC
Paradise Papers show world’s biggest miner lent millions to Israeli billionaire on condition authorities agreed to a deal.
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s, Americanah On Nigeria’s Social Scene
The book reveals how automobility and daily experiences on the road are a vital part of social life in Lagos: they are intertwined with identity, longing, and status in a way that seems particularly pressing and unrelenting.
Powering Zambia’s First Robotics Team
How Has Sudan Survived Under Sanctions?
Over the past two decades, the absence of international companies has prompted innovations at home as Sudanese come up with their own solutions to meet the local demand.
Mugabe Fires His Potential Successor
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has fired Emmerson Mnangagwa as vice-president. Officials say Mnangagwa had exhibited traits of disloyalty, disrespect and deceit.
Burundi Forces Couples To Commit
Unmarried couples in the East African country of Burundi have until the end of the year to legalise their relationships through church or state registrations.
The Ordinary Citizens Who Are Spies
When he is away from his fields, Takele Alene, a farmer in northern Ethiopia, spends a lot of his time prying into the personal and political affairs of his neighbours.
Meet Budding Entrepreneur Shaleen Manhire Nullens
She is listed by Forbes’ 30 Under 30 as one of the most successful, young African entrepreneurs under 30 years of age, Ms. Shally continues to be a source of inspiration for many young people across the continent.
The ’2017 Courage In Cartooning Award’
“Mr. Ramón Esono Ebalé is a gifted and outspoken graphic novelist and editorial cartoonist born in Equatorial Guinea in West Africa and until very recently a resident in Paraguay.”
Africa’s Artists Step From Shadow Of Colonialism And Into The Limelight
Despite years of cultural colonialism, African arts are largely shedding Western influences and putting forth stories and perspectives that are uniquely African.