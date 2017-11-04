Top 10 Daily News

What Happened To The Ebola Funds?
The Red Cross has confirmed that more than $5m of aid money was lost to fraud and corruption during the Ebola epidemic in West Africa. Auditors found overpriced supplies, salaries for non-existent aid workers and fake customs bills.
The Cities That Will Face The Brunt Of Climate Change
Alexandria’s beaches would be submerged even with a 0.5-metre sea-level rise, while 8 million people would be displaced by flooding in Alexandria and the Nile Delta if no protective measures are taken.
Nurturing A Generation Of Africans Teaching Mandarin
How Male Rape Is Used As A Weapon In Libya
Videos and testimony expose brutal tactics used by several factions in a fractured country.
Freelancing in Africa: A Growing Trend On the Continent
This way of working provide’s a variety of opportunities for both men and women, that run parallel with the economic dynamism that the continent is currently experiencing.
Why SA’s State Security Wants To Ban This Book
Jacques Pauw’s “The President’s Keepers” has been flying off the shelves since news broke of the agency’s cease and desist letter to the investigative journalist and his publisher.
Burundi Women Banned From Beating Drums
Burundi’s ritual dance of the royal drums was in 2014 placed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, which describes it as “a spectacle combining powerful, synchronised drumming with dancing, heroic poetry and traditional songs.”
How To Cope With Power Outages
In a city where power outages are frequent, these Lagosians show you how to cope.
Africa’s Mission Against Terrorism
A long-awaited multi-national military force in Africa’s Sahel region has begun operations to counter escalating Islamist insurgencies.
Looks Like South Africa Could Host Rugby World Cup
South Africa is in pole position to host the Rugby World Cup in 2023, after receiving an official endorsement.