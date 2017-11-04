Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Top 10 Daily News

By |Archives, Top10 DAILY|
africa.com number one story

What Happened To The Ebola Funds?

The Red Cross has confirmed that more than $5m of aid money was lost to fraud and corruption during the Ebola epidemic in West Africa. Auditors found overpriced supplies, salaries for non-existent aid workers and fake customs bills.

bbc
Ebola drive
africa.com number two story

The Cities That Will Face The Brunt Of Climate Change

Alexandria’s beaches would be submerged even with a 0.5-metre sea-level rise, while 8 million people would be displaced by flooding in Alexandria and the Nile Delta if no protective measures are taken.

the guardian
coast resort

Nurturing A Generation Of Africans Teaching Mandarin

 China’s economic success is its most potent public diplomacy tool in Africa where ambitious Africans increasingly view Mandarin as a fast track to their own success.
quartz africa
classroom with chinese symbols on the board

How Male Rape Is Used As A Weapon In Libya

Videos and testimony expose brutal tactics used by several factions in a fractured country.

daily mail
closeup profile of a African man

Freelancing in Africa: A Growing Trend On the Continent

This way of working provide’s a variety of opportunities for both men and women, that run parallel with the economic dynamism that the continent is currently experiencing.

africa.com
freelance work

Why SA’s State Security Wants To Ban This Book

Jacques Pauw’s “The President’s Keepers” has been flying off the shelves since news broke of the agency’s cease and desist letter to the investigative journalist and his publisher.

enca
Zuma's new book

Burundi Women Banned From Beating Drums

Burundi’s ritual dance of the royal drums was in 2014 placed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, which describes it as “a spectacle combining powerful, synchronised drumming with dancing, heroic poetry and traditional songs.”

africa news
traditional ceremony in Burundi

How To Cope With Power Outages

In a city where power outages are frequent, these Lagosians show you how to cope.

ventures africa
traditional ceremony in Burundi

Africa’s Mission Against Terrorism

A long-awaited multi-national military force in Africa’s Sahel region has begun operations to counter escalating Islamist insurgencies.

voa news
multi-national military force in Africa's Sahel

Looks Like South Africa Could Host Rugby World Cup

South Africa is in pole position to host the Rugby World Cup in 2023, after receiving an official endorsement.

cnn
Kenya rugby team

About the Author:

identicon
A group of writers and creative minds who work together to produce interesting stories and multimedia content based on business, lifestyle, travel and current news from all 54 African countries.

Related Posts