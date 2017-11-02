Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin
africa.com number one story

 More To The Pyramids Than Eye Can See

The mysteries of the pyramids have deepened with the discovery of what appears to be a giant void within the Khufu, or Cheops, monument in Egypt.

vox
pyramid in Egypt
africa.com number two story

Why Construction Crews Are Fixing Up This Executive Mansion

The place, as any Liberian will tell you, is both haunted and jinxed. Apparently, no president who has slept at the Mansion for any extended period has come to a decent end.

new york times
French Montana Teaches His Jungle Rules

The Challenges That WhatsApp Presents To African Businesses

For local developers, the fact that business owners can do business online (via WhatsApp) without conventionally going online via the open internet has created an array of new challenges.
quartz africa
people packing in the warehouse

Ghana’s Chief Justice Orders All Judges To Wear Their Wigs

Debate around the wigs has been ongoing in Ghana with most people describing it as outdated and a colonial hand-down that did not have to be enforced. The judicial service, however, says the move is meant to cure a ‘creeping culture of casualness in the system.’

africa news
judge wearing a wig

Accelerating Renewable Energy Capacity Development in Ethiopia

GE Renewable Energy and the Addis Ababa Institute of Technology partner to, amongst other initiatives, develop a Renewable Energy Centre of Excellence. The centre will serve as a training hub for undergraduate students in the Ethiopian university system.

africa.com
student in lab

Robert Mugabe In Favour Of Resuming Executions

Capital punishment is on the statute book in Zimbabwe, but no one has been executed since 2005, when the country’s last hangman retired.

the guardian
man in a cell

SA Parliament Grill Jacob Zuma

President Jacob Zuma has denied receiving payments from private individuals and companies, saying these allegations are meant to undermine the ANC and his presidency.

business day live
South African President

What Makes Digital Health Solutions In Africa Successful?

The current lack of health care policy on the continent is a boon to the health tech industry. With fewer barriers around patient data privacy, government interference in many African health care markets is lower than in other regions.

news week
healthymagination Mother and Child Programme

What You Need To Know About The Marburg Virus In Uganda

Marburg virus disease, which causes severe viral hemorrhagic fever, ranks among the most virulent pathogens known to infect humans, according to the World Health Organization.

cnn
checking for viruses

The Diversity Of African Culture And Creativity

Many young (and even old) emerging African go-getters are carving their names on the books of history through their works.

africa.com
african writer

Related Posts