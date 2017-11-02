More To The Pyramids Than Eye Can See
The mysteries of the pyramids have deepened with the discovery of what appears to be a giant void within the Khufu, or Cheops, monument in Egypt.
Why Construction Crews Are Fixing Up This Executive Mansion
The place, as any Liberian will tell you, is both haunted and jinxed. Apparently, no president who has slept at the Mansion for any extended period has come to a decent end.
The Challenges That WhatsApp Presents To African Businesses
Ghana’s Chief Justice Orders All Judges To Wear Their Wigs
Debate around the wigs has been ongoing in Ghana with most people describing it as outdated and a colonial hand-down that did not have to be enforced. The judicial service, however, says the move is meant to cure a ‘creeping culture of casualness in the system.’
Accelerating Renewable Energy Capacity Development in Ethiopia
GE Renewable Energy and the Addis Ababa Institute of Technology partner to, amongst other initiatives, develop a Renewable Energy Centre of Excellence. The centre will serve as a training hub for undergraduate students in the Ethiopian university system.
Robert Mugabe In Favour Of Resuming Executions
Capital punishment is on the statute book in Zimbabwe, but no one has been executed since 2005, when the country’s last hangman retired.
SA Parliament Grill Jacob Zuma
President Jacob Zuma has denied receiving payments from private individuals and companies, saying these allegations are meant to undermine the ANC and his presidency.
What Makes Digital Health Solutions In Africa Successful?
The current lack of health care policy on the continent is a boon to the health tech industry. With fewer barriers around patient data privacy, government interference in many African health care markets is lower than in other regions.
What You Need To Know About The Marburg Virus In Uganda
Marburg virus disease, which causes severe viral hemorrhagic fever, ranks among the most virulent pathogens known to infect humans, according to the World Health Organization.
The Diversity Of African Culture And Creativity
Many young (and even old) emerging African go-getters are carving their names on the books of history through their works.