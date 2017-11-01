Top 10 Daily News

With Libya Blocked, Migrants Have Nowhere To Go
Organised groups of Nigerian migrants begging in Algeria’s major cities have roused public feeling. Students organised a solidarity meal during Ramadan and a popular singer, Sadek Bouzinou, recently released a video calling for tolerance.
Opportunity For Investment In Ghana’s Hospitality Industry
The country is not in any way lacking in tourist attractions, especially for those interested in nature and West African slave trade era history. Yet, as the industry continues to grow, novel avenues continue to emerge for investment along the value chain.
Zimbabwe Is Undergoing A Fresh Currency Crisis
Rights Groups Bemoan Cameroon’s Crackdown
An opposition politician and critic of Cameroon president Paul Biya has been jailed by a military court in a trial human rights group, Amnesty international, described as “unfair and deeply flawed.”
Wooden Bikes Drive Profit In DRC’s Goma
These makeshift wooden bikes, known as “chukudus”, are a vital part of the economy for young people in the city of Goma, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
Time Out For Liberia Vote
Liberia’s Supreme Court has ordered a temporary halt to preparations for next week’s runoff presidential election as it awaits a hearing on complaints alleging voting irregularities.
A Possible Resolution For The Sudan Crisis
South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has arrived in Sudan to meet the president on a two-day trip aimed at resolving border disputes and discussing security issues.
Protecting Africa’s Northernmost Herd
To defend the 300 or so elephants that remain, Mali has formed an anti-poaching brigade, with the force deterring poachers and assisting isolated communities along the elephants’ migratory route.
The Retail Icon Of East Africa Closes Shop
Kenya’s largest supermarket chain, Nakumatt, has applied to the high court for administration under insolvency laws, in a bid to fight liquidation efforts and shield itself from creditors.
Visa Free Travel In Africa
Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and the Republic of Congo – in a bloc called the Central African Economic and Monetary Community are making travel easier.