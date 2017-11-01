Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
Top 10 Daily News

By |Archives, Top10 DAILY|
africa.com number one story

With Libya Blocked, Migrants Have Nowhere To Go

Organised groups of Nigerian migrants begging in Algeria’s major cities have roused public feeling. Students organised a solidarity meal during Ramadan and a popular singer, Sadek Bouzinou, recently released a video calling for tolerance.

the guardian
Male migrant sitting outside
africa.com number two story

Opportunity For Investment In Ghana’s Hospitality Industry

The country is not in any way lacking in tourist attractions, especially for those interested in nature and West African slave trade era history. Yet, as the industry continues to grow, novel avenues continue to emerge for investment along the value chain.

africa.com
Ghanas Hospitality Industry

Zimbabwe Is Undergoing A Fresh Currency Crisis

 The most expensive bitcoin in the world are flying off virtual shelves in Zimbabwe. The price of the digital currency has soared beyond $10,000 over the past week on Harare-based trading platform Golix, almost double the rates on major international exchanges.
cnn
Bitfinance coins

Rights Groups Bemoan Cameroon’s Crackdown

An opposition politician and critic of Cameroon president Paul Biya has been jailed by a military court in a trial human rights group, Amnesty international, described as “unfair and deeply flawed.”

africa news
Aboubakary Siddiki

Wooden Bikes Drive Profit In DRC’s Goma

These makeshift wooden bikes, known as “chukudus”, are a vital part of the economy for young people in the city of Goma, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

bbc
wooden bike in Goma

Time Out For Liberia Vote

Liberia’s Supreme Court has ordered a temporary halt to preparations for next week’s runoff presidential election as it awaits a hearing on complaints alleging voting irregularities.

voa news
People waiting in line to vote

A Possible Resolution For The Sudan Crisis

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has arrived in Sudan to meet the president on a two-day trip aimed at resolving border disputes and discussing security issues.

al jazeera
president of sudan and south sudan

Protecting Africa’s Northernmost Herd

To defend the 300 or so elephants that remain, Mali has formed an anti-poaching brigade, with the force deterring poachers and assisting isolated communities along the elephants’ migratory route.

new york times
Nubian Electronic Music

The Retail Icon Of East Africa Closes Shop

Kenya’s largest supermarket chain, Nakumatt, has applied to the high court for administration under insolvency laws, in a bid to fight liquidation efforts and shield itself from creditors.

quartz africa
Kenya’s largest supermarket chain,

Visa Free Travel In Africa

Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and the Republic of Congo – in a bloc called the Central African Economic and Monetary Community are making travel easier.

enca
Ethiopia's e-visa

