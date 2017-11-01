Top 10 Daily News

Why This Rwandan Family Is Breathing A Sigh Of Relief
A 70-year-old father has been reunited with his daughter, 23 years after she was taken from Rwanda to Italy for adoption during the genocide, having been mistaken for an orphan.
A Vehicle Ban In Mogadishu
Somalia authorities have banned trucks and tankers from entering the capital, Mogadishu, during the day, in a move meant to curb deadly attacks carried out using such vehicles.
Kenyan Filmmaker Invited to Join Ranks of Oscar Voters
Whether it recognizes the need for greater diversity among its members or the growing influence of Africans in film, the appointment of Kenyan filmmaker, Judy Kibinge, to the Academy is a step in the right direction for the Oscars.
Shell Finally Cleans Its Mess In Nigeria
The clean-up of a contaminated fishing community in Nigeria has finally started, almost 10 years after two oil spills in Niger River Delta.
Contemporary African Art Has A Home
The Zeitz museum has set out to promote innovative artists and designers in Africa whom have not been recognised, globally, at the level they should have been. Being located in Cape Town, the museum signifies a political, economic, and cultural investment.
Togolese President Blames Technology For The People’s Dissent
Faure Gnassingbe has bemoaned the use of social media to portray him in a bad light as thousands of opposition supporters call for his resignation.
Cameroon’s First Ever Car Exhibition
If all goes according to plan, these cars will soon be made in Cameroon and sold throughout the region under the brand “Star of Africa.”
African Men In The Fight Against HIV
In East and Southern Africa, more than half (54%) of people dying of Aids-related illnesses are men and boys, although they represent only 46% of those infected with HIV in the region.
Odinga Calls For Peaceful Protests
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga called for pickets and petitions against an election he boycotted last week.
Malawi’s Kung Fu Movies Pack A Social Media Punch
The trailer for the first locally produced action flick, The Town Monger, has been generating buzz online and drawn interest from regional cable distributors.