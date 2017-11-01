Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Top 10 Daily News

By |Archives, Top10 DAILY|
africa.com number one story

Why This Rwandan Family Is Breathing A Sigh Of Relief

A 70-year-old father has been reunited with his daughter, 23 years after she was taken from Rwanda to Italy for adoption during the genocide, having been mistaken for an orphan.

the guardian
Leonard Sebarinda had not seen Jeanette Chiapello
africa.com number two story

A Vehicle Ban In Mogadishu

Somalia authorities have banned trucks and tankers from entering the capital, Mogadishu, during the day, in a move meant to curb deadly attacks carried out using such vehicles.

cgtn africa
Debris after a bomb blast

Kenyan Filmmaker Invited to Join Ranks of Oscar Voters

Whether it recognizes the need for greater diversity among its members or the growing influence of Africans in film, the appointment of Kenyan filmmaker, Judy Kibinge, to the Academy is a step in the right direction for the Oscars.

bbc
shipping containers converted into homes

Shell Finally Cleans Its Mess In Nigeria

The clean-up of a contaminated fishing community in Nigeria has finally started, almost 10 years after two oil spills in Niger River Delta.

al jazeera
people cleaning oil spill

Contemporary African Art Has A Home

The Zeitz museum has set out to promote innovative artists and designers in Africa whom have not been recognised, globally, at the level they should have been.  Being located in Cape Town, the museum signifies a political, economic, and cultural investment.

africa.com
Zeitz African Art museum

Togolese President Blames Technology For The People’s Dissent

Faure Gnassingbe has bemoaned the use of social media to portray him in a bad light as thousands of opposition supporters call for his resignation.

africa news
Faure Gnassingbe

Cameroon’s First Ever Car Exhibition

If all goes according to plan, these cars will soon be made in Cameroon and sold throughout the region under the brand “Star of Africa.”

quartz africa
car expo in Cameroon

African Men In The Fight Against HIV

In East and Southern Africa, more than half (54%) of people dying of Aids-related illnesses are men and boys, although they represent only 46% of those infected with HIV in the region.

bhekisisa
drawing blood for an HIV test

Odinga Calls For Peaceful Protests

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga called for pickets and petitions against an election he boycotted last week.

enca
Burkina Faso Festivals

Malawi’s Kung Fu Movies Pack A Social Media Punch

The trailer for the first locally produced action flick, The Town Monger, has been generating buzz online and drawn interest from regional cable distributors.

voa news
fight scene in movie

Related Posts