Top 10 Daily News
africa.com number one story

The Most Successful, Sustainable Civilisation In Human History

The Ju/’hoansi people of the Kalahari have always been fiercely egalitarian. They hate inequality or showing off, and shun formal leadership institutions.

the guardian
The Ju/’hoansi people of the Kalahari
africa.com number two story

The Highs And Lows Of Gambia’s Democracy

The first challenge for returnees is that their chances of employment once they’re back in The Gambia remains slim. Unemployment is at 29.8%, and for youth it is estimated to be 38.5%.

quartz africa
Migrants in a line

South Africa Remains The Cornerstone Of Airbnb’s Business In Africa

The country is accounting for 43,400 listings and income worth $86 million. Guest numbers increased by 143% in the past year.
cnn
Southern Africa's Table Top Mountain-Africa

Is This A Real Victory For Kenyatta?

Uhuru Kenyatta has won Kenya’s re-run presidential election, according to the country’s electoral commission.

voa news
Uhuru kenyatta celebrating

What You Should Know About African Cinema

Africa is a continent synonymous with rich culture and traditions. The continent’s rich heritage is translating into revenue for filmmakers and actors around the world.

africa.com
sarafina

The Seed Firm Taking On The Multinationals

Mukushi Seeds is pioneering hybrid maize seeds that it hopes will improve farmer yields in Zimbabwe.

bbc


SA Farmers On A Go Slow Against Killings

An estimated 71 farm murders have been recorded and 341 people have been attacked this year, according to lobby group AfriForum.

enca
SA Farmers On A Go Slow

Museveni’s Divine Intervention

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni gave a testimony in church on Sunday that he received a sudden healing after Pope Francis prayed for him during the UN General Assembly last month.

africa news
Ugandan president with the pope

Young Zimbabwean Woman Became A Successful Serial Entrepreneur

Shaleen Manhire Nullens has been working since she was 14, beginning a long road that now sees her reach her potential as a successful serial entrepreneur.

afk insider
Shaleen Manhire Nullens

What Africa Needs To Know About Climate Change

Of all the continents, Africa is set to be the hardest hit by climate change.

business day live
coast erosion

