Top 10 Daily News

The Most Successful, Sustainable Civilisation In Human History
The Ju/’hoansi people of the Kalahari have always been fiercely egalitarian. They hate inequality or showing off, and shun formal leadership institutions.
The Highs And Lows Of Gambia’s Democracy
The first challenge for returnees is that their chances of employment once they’re back in The Gambia remains slim. Unemployment is at 29.8%, and for youth it is estimated to be 38.5%.
South Africa Remains The Cornerstone Of Airbnb’s Business In Africa
Is This A Real Victory For Kenyatta?
Uhuru Kenyatta has won Kenya’s re-run presidential election, according to the country’s electoral commission.
What You Should Know About African Cinema
Africa is a continent synonymous with rich culture and traditions. The continent’s rich heritage is translating into revenue for filmmakers and actors around the world.
The Seed Firm Taking On The Multinationals
Mukushi Seeds is pioneering hybrid maize seeds that it hopes will improve farmer yields in Zimbabwe.
SA Farmers On A Go Slow Against Killings
An estimated 71 farm murders have been recorded and 341 people have been attacked this year, according to lobby group AfriForum.
Museveni’s Divine Intervention
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni gave a testimony in church on Sunday that he received a sudden healing after Pope Francis prayed for him during the UN General Assembly last month.
Young Zimbabwean Woman Became A Successful Serial Entrepreneur
Shaleen Manhire Nullens has been working since she was 14, beginning a long road that now sees her reach her potential as a successful serial entrepreneur.
What Africa Needs To Know About Climate Change
Of all the continents, Africa is set to be the hardest hit by climate change.