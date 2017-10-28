Top 10 Daily News

Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
africa.com number one story

Burundi’s Historic Yet Controversial Move

Burundi’s request to withdraw from the International Criminal Court has elapsed the one year period making the country the first in history to officially withdraw from the Rome Statute.

africa news
Pierre Nkurunziza
africa.com number two story

Kenyatta In The Lead, But Only A Third Of Voters Went To Vote

Preliminary results showed President Uhuru Kenyatta receiving 98 percent of the ballots cast in the election, which was held after an earlier result was annulled due to irregularities.

washington post
People waiting in line to vote

A Rape Case That’s Caused Outrage In Ghana

Ghana’s inspector general of police has ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of a four-year-old girl after national outrage over the case.

bbc
Kenyan Filmmaker

Nivea Ad Speaks To The Way Africans View Themselves

It’s going to take more than a woke rapper and hashtag campaign to dismantle the colorism that shades ideals of beauty and success in Africa.

quartz africa
Controversial Nivea Advert

Tunisians Not Ready To Just Forgive And Forget

Opposition groups fear Tunisian government’s legislative olive branch to former officials of Ben Ali regime undermines accountability and justice.

The Guardian
protest against corruption in Tunisia

How Water Changes Everything In Africa

Africa’s water problems have continued to compound and the continent now faces a serious problem.

africa.com
Water in Africa

Torrential Rains In Tanzania

Seasonal rains have brought record-breaking wet weather to parts of Tanzania. The heavy downpours have led to widespread flooding, resulting in major travel disruptions.

al jazeera
Roads flooded in Tanzania

The Paris Playboy Life Comes To An End

A French court handed down a three-year suspended jail term to the son of Equatorial Guinea’s leader, Teodorin Obiang, after a landmark graft trial.

enca
EQ Vice President

UN Thanks China For Keeping Somali Waters Safe

China will continue participating in escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia, in order to protect the international lane.

cgtn africa
Chinese Ship Patrolling Somali waters

10 Designers To Watch Out For At Lagos Fashion And Design Week

They test masculinity and celebrate indigenous African prints in new ways.

cnn
designs from Lagos fashion week

