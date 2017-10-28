Top 10 Daily News

Burundi’s Historic Yet Controversial Move
Burundi’s request to withdraw from the International Criminal Court has elapsed the one year period making the country the first in history to officially withdraw from the Rome Statute.
Kenyatta In The Lead, But Only A Third Of Voters Went To Vote
Preliminary results showed President Uhuru Kenyatta receiving 98 percent of the ballots cast in the election, which was held after an earlier result was annulled due to irregularities.
A Rape Case That’s Caused Outrage In Ghana
Ghana’s inspector general of police has ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of a four-year-old girl after national outrage over the case.
Nivea Ad Speaks To The Way Africans View Themselves
It’s going to take more than a woke rapper and hashtag campaign to dismantle the colorism that shades ideals of beauty and success in Africa.
Tunisians Not Ready To Just Forgive And Forget
Opposition groups fear Tunisian government’s legislative olive branch to former officials of Ben Ali regime undermines accountability and justice.
How Water Changes Everything In Africa
Africa’s water problems have continued to compound and the continent now faces a serious problem.
Torrential Rains In Tanzania
Seasonal rains have brought record-breaking wet weather to parts of Tanzania. The heavy downpours have led to widespread flooding, resulting in major travel disruptions.
The Paris Playboy Life Comes To An End
A French court handed down a three-year suspended jail term to the son of Equatorial Guinea’s leader, Teodorin Obiang, after a landmark graft trial.
UN Thanks China For Keeping Somali Waters Safe
China will continue participating in escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia, in order to protect the international lane.
10 Designers To Watch Out For At Lagos Fashion And Design Week
They test masculinity and celebrate indigenous African prints in new ways.