Top 10 Daily News

Top10 DAILY
africa.com number one story

Meet Founder Of Malaika School In South-eastern DRC

Noëlla Coursaris Musunka is a model, philanthropist, entrepreneur and mother explains why she is passionate about improving the lives of African children through education – and shares her advice for young girls.

bbc
Noëlla Coursaris Musunka
africa.com number two story

Fossils Found In Morocco Make The Scientific Community Abuzz

Three-hundred-thousand years old, 100,000 years older than anything previously discovered, they stretched the timeline of Homo sapiens, our distant ancestors, further into the past. It left humanity with a new first chapter, blank and waiting to be written.

cnn
Oldest Fossils Morocco

These Pictures Show You The Events In Kenya

Kenyans went to the polls on Thursday in a presidential election rerun that has been boycotted by the main opposition leader, Raila Odinga, and began with a low turn-out at some polling stations. Police clashed with opposition protesters in parts of Nairobi and in the west of the country.

 

the guardian
family dressed in the kenyan flag

Out In The Cold

The UN says resurgent violence sweeping across Central African Republic has left a record 1.1 million people destitute and homeless.

al jazeera
Women and children sitting near a fence

Why Adventure To Uganda For Doula Training?

Shanti Uganda is a birth house in rural Uganda that offers annual Birth and Postpartum Doula Trainings as well as a Prenatal Yoga Teacher Training. These retreats offer a rare opportunity to combine a calling to care for women and mothers with travel to East Africa.

africa.com
Shanti Uganda

Salva Kiir’s Look Says It All

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley issued a stern warning to South Sudan’s president, telling him “the hate and the violence that we are seeing has to stop” or the U.S. will reconsider its financial support for the country.

voa news
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki with Salva Kiir

The Gupta’s Web Extends To Other Firms

The United States’ department of justice and its securities and exchange commission has begun investigating German multinational software company SAP for its dealing with the Gupta family.

business day live
controversial business family

Why African Countries Should De-emphasise Grants And Aid

The President of the African Export-Import Bank, Dr Benedict Oramah says African countries should lay far less emphasis on grants and aid in order to pull themselves out of poverty.

ventures africa
Uganda president distributes food aid

Closing In On The LGBTi

A bill before the Egyptian parliament will make homosexuality an offence punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

enca
man applying make up

Watch British Man Fly Over Johannesburg On A Chair Attached To 100 Helium Balloons

Tom Morgan flew 15.5 miles across South Africa last week, reaching heights of up to 8,000 feet. An adventure he had been planning for months.

africa news
man flying in a chair

