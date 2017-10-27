Top 10 Daily News

Meet Founder Of Malaika School In South-eastern DRC
Noëlla Coursaris Musunka is a model, philanthropist, entrepreneur and mother explains why she is passionate about improving the lives of African children through education – and shares her advice for young girls.
Fossils Found In Morocco Make The Scientific Community Abuzz
Three-hundred-thousand years old, 100,000 years older than anything previously discovered, they stretched the timeline of Homo sapiens, our distant ancestors, further into the past. It left humanity with a new first chapter, blank and waiting to be written.
These Pictures Show You The Events In Kenya
Kenyans went to the polls on Thursday in a presidential election rerun that has been boycotted by the main opposition leader, Raila Odinga, and began with a low turn-out at some polling stations. Police clashed with opposition protesters in parts of Nairobi and in the west of the country.
Out In The Cold
The UN says resurgent violence sweeping across Central African Republic has left a record 1.1 million people destitute and homeless.
Why Adventure To Uganda For Doula Training?
Shanti Uganda is a birth house in rural Uganda that offers annual Birth and Postpartum Doula Trainings as well as a Prenatal Yoga Teacher Training. These retreats offer a rare opportunity to combine a calling to care for women and mothers with travel to East Africa.
Salva Kiir’s Look Says It All
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley issued a stern warning to South Sudan’s president, telling him “the hate and the violence that we are seeing has to stop” or the U.S. will reconsider its financial support for the country.
The Gupta’s Web Extends To Other Firms
The United States’ department of justice and its securities and exchange commission has begun investigating German multinational software company SAP for its dealing with the Gupta family.
Why African Countries Should De-emphasise Grants And Aid
The President of the African Export-Import Bank, Dr Benedict Oramah says African countries should lay far less emphasis on grants and aid in order to pull themselves out of poverty.
Closing In On The LGBTi
A bill before the Egyptian parliament will make homosexuality an offence punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Watch British Man Fly Over Johannesburg On A Chair Attached To 100 Helium Balloons
Tom Morgan flew 15.5 miles across South Africa last week, reaching heights of up to 8,000 feet. An adventure he had been planning for months.