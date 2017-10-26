Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
Top 10 Daily News

By |Archives, Top10 DAILY|
africa.com number one story

Plan B For The Migrants Who Don’t Make It To Europe

Dozens of African migrants are picking up new jobs in Libya after their journeys to Europe were cut short. These temporary jobs can earn a migrant between 80 and 150 dinars per day, enough to cover their living expenses and even send some money back home to their families.

africa.com number two story

More Black Students Graduated During Apartheid

In 1975, 15% of black students successfully graduated, in 2016 that figure had dropped to 5%. In contrast, the number of white graduates had increased slightly during the same period.

The Origins of the Continent’s Name – Africa

Archaeologists, mathematicians and many people in the sciences have a certain fascination with Latin and Greek languages, which is why, even the universe including Mars where we are foraging for evidence of life, names of locations are either from the ancient Greek mythologies or Latin.

Africa’s North Korean Connection

Across Africa from here to Gaborone, from Luanda to Dakar, governments have been quietly doing deals with the North Korean state for years.

U.S Ambassador’s Visit To Juba

Nikki Haley left a United Nations camp for displaced people as crowd of more than 100 residents demonstrated against the country’s president, Salva Kiir.

SA Finance Minister’s Maiden Budget Speech

SA’s fiscal position is dire, but rather than try to spin the numbers in his maiden budget, finance minister Malusi Gigaba has laid the full extent of SA’s fiscal deterioration out in clear, precise terms.

Kenyans Want A Clean Slate

As Kenya wrestles with its worst political crisis in a decade, more and more of its people see themselves as hostages of the ethnic rivalries of the country’s politicians and beg for new leaders who will fight for all citizens.

Aerial Surveillance For Africa’s Wildlife

An aerial drone company believes it can deter poachers from killing endangered wildlife.

e-Health’s Missing Link

The number of e-health startups active in Africa is accelerating continent-wide, but contrary to popular assumptions the majority of these ventures do not leverage mobile phones.

 

African Tourism Is Changing

Travel industry leaders say it is moving away from the traditional safaris and packaged tours and towards the intimate, indefinable, infinitely Instagrammable lure of “experiences.”

