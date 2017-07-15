Top 10 Business News

The App To Empower Doctors Around the World
EMGuidance provides a mobile app, which was launched last year, allowing doctors and medical professionals to source treatment protocols for chronic conditions and information on medication that differs from region to region, according to VentureBurn.
How Mauritian Bank Leverages Tech To Drive Innovation In The Banking Sector
Mauritius Commercial Bank has been investing in tech since the early 80s. In those days the initial focus was on operational efficiency but since then it has been leveraging on tech to enhance customers’ interaction with the bank and to improve the customer’s experiences.
Uber’s Employment Act Is Different in South Africa
Despite the independence implied in the term “drivers-partners,” Uber drivers are in fact employees of the ride-hailing service.
Building Africa’s Space Agency
Apart from Ghana which just joined, Nigeria and South Africa are currently the only sub-Saharan African countries taking the lead in this sphere. Countries such as Ethiopia, Angola and Kenya are currently working towards launching a satellite into space soon.
Aliko Dangote’s Short Term Plans
Dangote Group plans to invest $3.8bn in sugar and rice, and $800m in dairy production in the next three years as the company seeks to expand and deal with a shortage of dollars in its home market of Nigeria.
South African Economy: Apartheid and Now
Consumer confidence has worsened since last quarter, extending what is the longest pessimistic outlook since the survey was first launched in this country in 1982. A look back at the historical figures, shows just how gloomy the mood is about the economy.
Nigeria’s Purse Strings Are Tied
Nigeria must not borrow more to fund its budget and should instead raise money it needs by other means, the country’s finance minister said on Tuesday, calling into question planned foreign loans of $2 billion from lenders like the World Bank.
The Precarious Position Of Cocoa Producers
Ghana’s cocoa regulator is warning farmers that the smuggling of beans from neighboring Ivory Coast may jeopardize efforts to keep producer payments unchanged despite a slump in prices.
Getting Lesotho Out Of An Economic Slump
The problems that Prime Minister Thomas Thabane has inherited arise from a long history of incursions by outsiders – first colonisers, and then aid workers – who have too often made assumptions about the lives, poverty, and health of Lesotho’s citizens, the Basotho.
Lake Chad Is Open For Fishing
Three years ago, at the peak of the Boko Haram insurgency, Nigerian soldiers stopped all fishing activities in the country’s section of Lake Chad. Militants had infiltrated the ranks of the fishermen, the army said, and were using the guise to fund arms purchases and launch surprise attacks on innocent people.