Top 10 Business News This Week

How A High School Dropout Begun A Multimillion Dollar Empire
The 29-year-old Zimbabwe-born Ganje founded the Botswana-based ad agency, H&G Advertising Group, which counts among it clients Unilever, Emirates, Coca-Cola, and Samsung. H&G Advertising operates in Angola, Botswana, Ethiopia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Swaziland, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. The firm earns $38 million annually.
DRC Mines Urged To Take Care of the Poor
The current mining code, introduced in 2002, was based on a draft prepared under the auspices of the World Bank. Its primary objective was to relaunch the industrial mining sector following the Congo wars of 1996 to 2003 by opening it up to foreign investors. While it has been successful in achieving this goal, the benefits to Congolese people are more difficult to discern.
10 Reasons Why Africa is a Source for Top Tech Talent
From rural Ghana where low income earners are able to buy insurance policies through their mobile phones to the streets of Nairobi, Kenya, where residents are able to send and receive money through their mobile phones, technology has become the order of the day on the continent.
The Thriving Black Market in Fake Passports in Africa
Britain and New Zealand have ended visa-free travel arrangements with South Africa because of the large numbers of “counterfeit or fraudulently obtained” documents coming from that country.
AfDB President Leads By Example
African Development Bank president Akinwumi Adesina has won the prestigious World Food Prize for his work to boost yields and farm incomes. Dr Adesina said providing millions of farmers with seeds and fertilisers was vital to boost development.
Electrifying Africa Is One of the Largest Development Challenges on Earth
Many Western entrepreneurs see solar power in Africa as a chance to reach a large market and make a substantial profit. This is a nascent industry, which, at the moment, represents a small percentage of the electrification in the region, and is mostly in rural areas.
Drought Offers Kenya a New Business Opportunity
Kenyans can escape the recurrent hunger crises by investing in irrigated farming and leather tanneries in its arid lands.
Shaking Up the Black Market
iflix is looking to position itself as an affordable alternative to piracy for mass markets. With piracy rampant across African content markets, iflix’s value proposition is its wide range of high quality content for “essentially the price of a single pirated DVD.”
Five African Countries That Will Contribute To the World’s Population Growth
The World Population Prospects 2017 predicts that the world population will hit a staggering 9.8 billion by 2050, and forecasted that over half of the expected growth between 2017 and 2050 is likely to occur in Africa.
Young African Entrepreneurs Win Top Prizes in Europe
For young African entrepreneurs and changemakers, nothing is as fulfilling as the work they do to transform their communities and change the continent for the better. However, bagging a major accolade such as the King Baudouin Foundation African Development Prize is always a welcome validation.