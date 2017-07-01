FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedinEmail

Top 10 Business News This Week

africa.com number one story

How A High School Dropout Begun A Multimillion Dollar Empire

The 29-year-old Zimbabwe-born Ganje founded the Botswana-based ad agency, H&G Advertising Group, which counts among it clients Unilever, Emirates, Coca-Cola, and Samsung. H&G Advertising operates in Angola, Botswana, Ethiopia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Swaziland, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. The firm earns $38 million annually.

 

afk insider
29-year-old Zimbabwe-born Ganje founded the Botswana-based ad agency
africa.com number two story

DRC Mines Urged To Take Care of the Poor

The current mining code, introduced in 2002, was based on a draft prepared under the auspices of the World Bank. Its primary objective was to relaunch the industrial mining sector following the Congo wars of 1996 to 2003 by opening it up to foreign investors. While it has been successful in achieving this goal, the benefits to Congolese people are more difficult to discern.

 

business day live
Mining in Guinea

10 Reasons Why Africa is a Source for Top Tech Talent

From rural Ghana where low income earners are able to buy insurance policies through their mobile phones to the streets of Nairobi, Kenya, where residents are able to send and receive money through their mobile phones, technology has become the order of the day on the continent.

 

africa.com
Mobisol Solar Tanzania

The Thriving Black Market in Fake Passports in Africa

Britain and New Zealand have ended visa-free travel arrangements with South Africa because of the large numbers of “counterfeit or fraudulently obtained” documents coming from that country.

 

the economist
Pasport with a stamp

AfDB President Leads By Example

African Development Bank president Akinwumi Adesina has won the prestigious World Food Prize for his work to boost yields and farm incomes. Dr Adesina said providing millions of farmers with seeds and fertilisers was vital to boost development.

 

cnbc africa
African Development Bank president Akinwumi Adesina

Electrifying Africa Is One of the Largest Development Challenges on Earth

Many Western entrepreneurs see solar power in Africa as a chance to reach a large market and make a substantial profit. This is a nascent industry, which, at the moment, represents a small percentage of the electrification in the region, and is mostly in rural areas.

 

new yorker
noor solar power plant

Drought Offers Kenya a New Business Opportunity

Kenyans can escape the recurrent hunger crises by investing in irrigated farming and leather tanneries in its arid lands.

 

voa news
leather tanneries in its arid lands

Shaking Up the Black Market

iflix is looking to position itself as an affordable alternative to piracy for mass markets. With piracy rampant across African content markets, iflix’s value proposition is its wide range of high quality content for “essentially the price of a single pirated DVD.”

 

quartz africa
affordable alternative to piracy

Five African Countries That Will Contribute To the World’s Population Growth

The World Population Prospects 2017 predicts that the world population will hit a staggering 9.8 billion by 2050, and forecasted that over half of the expected growth between 2017 and 2050 is likely to occur in Africa.

 

cnn
Populous in Kinshasa

Young African Entrepreneurs Win Top Prizes in Europe

For young African entrepreneurs and changemakers, nothing is as fulfilling as the work they do to transform their communities and change the continent for the better. However, bagging a major accolade such as the King Baudouin Foundation African Development Prize is always a welcome validation.

africa.com
the King Baudouin Foundation African Development Prize
