Once Africa’s Biggest Economy Is Now Junk
Fitch lowered both the foreign and local currencies of SA to sub-investment grade. This followed a downgrade by Standard & Poor (S&P) of South Africa’s foreign debt. Moody’s responded by announcing a review pending downgrade of South Africa.
7 Skills Every Young African Should Have
The World Economic Forum Africa (WEF Africa) has identified seven skills that, on the one hand, are in great demand from the perspective of African employers, and on the other hand, are in short supply among young African entrants to the workforce.
Made In Africa Cars
At present, much of Africa relies on imported used vehicles, with Japanese cars particularly popular in Anglophone Africa because they offer left-hand drive. Apart from South Africa and the North African states, new car sales are very low in most of Africa.
The 10 Most Liveable Cities In West Africa
Whether for work, adventure or family commitments, moving to a new The 10 Most Liveable Cities In West Africacountry or city can be a stressful experience, especially if you don’t know what to expect. If you’re relocating to one of these West African countries, you’re in luck because we’ve done all the digging for what to expect from the most liveable cities, so you won’t have to.
One Woman’s Business Trip To Johannesburg
“Would you believe me if I told you that you could stay at a business hotel in the heart of Sandton, that is some version of the Garden of Eden? Can you really stay within the richest square mile in Africa, and yet experience a Zen-like calmness?”
The Precious Gem That’s Making Madagascar Popular
A “sapphire rush” has brought tens of thousands of people into the remote rainforests of eastern Madagascar, disfiguring a protected environmental area and prompting calls for military intervention.
Ever Wondered How It’s Like To One Of Africa’s Richest Women?
Isabel dos Santos, the eldest daughter of Angola’s president and one of the richest women in Africa, says that people are prejudiced against her because of her background.
Floating Nigeria’s Currency Finally Pays Off
The improved supply of dollars has eased a shortage which left local businesses unable to import raw materials and Nigerians unable to meet medical expenses as well as pay tuition at foreign schools.
You’ll Be Able To Afford Loans And Pay Them Back A Favourable Rates Here
Many countries in Africa have extremely high central bank interest rates compared to most of the world, but there are some who boast lower rates that compare favourably on a global scale.
Online Transactions In Ethiopia Made Easier
“Cash on delivery is the most trusted and well tested way of transactions and we are trying to break into that market and bring in a new innovative idea s that people can easily do these transactions. Remote payment makes the buyer committed to that transaction and it avoids returns and other disputes so we are trying to move into that space and secure these types of transactions.”