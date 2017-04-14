World Economic Forum Opens Search For Africa’s Top Female Innovators
Building on the success of last year’s inaugural search, the World Economic Forum has started the process to select the top female tech innovators in Africa, who will be invited to share their experience and engage with leaders at the Forum’s regional meeting this spring.
Nairobi’s Economic Story
Despite Kenya’s growth and status as East Africa’s large economy, 61% of Kenyans in cities live in slums, a figure that’s likely to get worse as Kenyan cities add 500,000 people a year.
A Major Blow To Zambian Farmers
Zambia last month banned the importation of certain fruits and vegetables – especially ones being grown locally. While that pleased Zambia’s farmers, they were up in arms when the government reversed the restrictions just weeks later.
Tips For The African Workplace: Soft Is The New Hard
Many efforts focus on helping young Africans get their foot in the door with foundational skills, but to make a difference, create more opportunities for others and generally employ the multiplier effect, soft skills unlock great value.
A Solution To Nigeria’s Power Woes
A private firm in Nigeria is taking steps to boost the country’s power generation capacity by offering cheap sources of alternative energy. According to the Transmission Company of Nigeria, 4,000 Megawatts of state-distributed electricity powers a population of over 180 million people.
Is South Africa Mirroring Zimbabwe?
South Africa has reached its Mugabe moment. Will it follow the path of neighboring Zimbabwe, where a predatory state enriches the elite while investors flee, unemployment rises and government institutions collapse?
Zimbabwe Brings Informal Traders Into The Fold
Zimbabwean entrepreneurs could soon use movable assets, including livestock and vehicles, to secure loans from banks, according to a bill brought before the country’s Parliament this week.
How China Views Djibouti
“Making full use of Djibouti’s geographical advantages, we are in the process of making the country the ‘Shekou of East Africa’. We will use our experience in Shekou and adjust the model to local conditions. We will put this model into practice in countries such as Djibouti.”
An Expose On Shell’s Dealings In Nigeria
Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and Eni reiterated that neither they nor their personnel had been involved in any wrongdoing in Nigeria, including improper payments to Nigerian officials.
Flights For Qantas May Come To An End In Zimbabwe
Qantas Airways has told travel agents in Zimbabwe to stop selling tickets for its flights after the International Air Transport Association warned it was getting harder to move funds out of the country.