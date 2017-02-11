The Countries Tipped For Huge Investment Projects
More than ever before, private investors are intrigued by infrastructure investment in Africa. Some are aggressively pursuing opportunities to put their capital to use in addressing the $90 billion-plus annual infrastructure spending gap.
Inside Mozambique’s Gemstone Industry
In 2009 a vast deposit of rubies was discovered in northern Mozambique and now half the world’s red gemstones come from there.
The Future Of Africa’s Floating Temple Of Commerce
The vibrant Liemba is proof of the abilities of entrepreneurs—they have made this ship their own. But it is also testimony to the poverty of infrastructure in the region.
How Small Business And Supermarkets Can Change Africa’s Consumer Market
The growth of supermarket chains in southern Africa presents important opportunities for suppliers, as it potentially opens up much larger regional markets for them.
How EU Funds Can Help The Migrant Crisis
“They [African countries] should spend European taxpayers’ money on roads and infrastructures. Building a highway in the desert may not be popular in Europe, but that is probably the best way to develop the zone.”
Dakar Goes Green
By anticipating disasters, creating more green spaces to help curb climate change, and tackling problems like waste, Dakar is aiminal.
Ethiopia Unveils New Development Plan At Mining Summit
The East African country’s Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Motuma Mekassa Zeru, told delegates gathered for a country case study at the Investing in Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Monday that the country had identified the mining sector as a priority for development.
Tanzania Finally Heeds Investors’ Pleas
Government says it needs $46.2 billion in investment over the next 20 years to revamp ageing energy infrastructure and meet soaring demand for electricity.
World’s Largest Cocoa Producer Wants Compensation From Defaulting Exporters
Ivory Coast usually auctions about 80 percent of the bigger of two annual crops before the season starts in October. Some local companies have defaulted on their contracts after wrongly speculating that prices would rise.
How South African Mines Are Cutting Down Costs
Many companies are experimenting with new ways of cutting into mineral deposits to improve profit margins.