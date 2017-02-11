africa.com number one story

The Countries Tipped For Huge Investment Projects

More than ever before, private investors are intrigued by infrastructure investment in Africa. Some are aggressively pursuing opportunities to put their capital to use in addressing the $90 billion-plus annual infrastructure spending gap.

 

AFK Insider
Ivorian highway network
africa.com number two story

Inside Mozambique’s Gemstone Industry

In 2009 a vast deposit of rubies was discovered in northern Mozambique and now half the world’s red gemstones come from there.

BBC
rubies on a rock
africa.com number three story

The Future Of Africa’s Floating Temple Of Commerce

The vibrant Liemba is proof of the abilities of entrepreneurs—they have made this ship their own. But it is also testimony to the poverty of infrastructure in the region.

The Economist
Goods and traders on a boat
africa.com number four story

How Small Business And Supermarkets Can Change Africa’s Consumer Market

The growth of supermarket chains in southern Africa presents important opportunities for suppliers, as it potentially opens up much larger regional markets for them.

 

Quartz Africa
Customers walking into Shoprite
africa.com number five story

How EU Funds Can Help The Migrant Crisis

“They [African countries] should spend European taxpayers’ money on roads and infrastructures. Building a highway in the desert may not be popular in Europe, but that is probably the best way to develop the zone.”

 

Al Jazeera
Migrants crammed into boat
africa.com number six story

Dakar Goes Green

By anticipating disasters, creating more green spaces to help curb climate change, and tackling problems like waste, Dakar is aiminal.

 

Voice Of America
Walking in Dakar
africa.com number seven story

Ethiopia Unveils New Development Plan At Mining Summit

The East African country’s Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Motuma Mekassa Zeru, told delegates gathered for a country case study at the Investing in Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Monday that the country had identified the mining sector as a priority for development.

 

eNCA
Mine truck leaving site
africa.com number eight story

Tanzania Finally Heeds Investors’ Pleas

Government says it needs $46.2 billion in investment over the next 20 years to revamp ageing energy infrastructure and meet soaring demand for electricity.

 

CNBC Africa
power lines
africa.com number nine story

World’s Largest Cocoa Producer Wants Compensation From Defaulting Exporters

Ivory Coast usually auctions about 80 percent of the bigger of two annual crops before the season starts in October. Some local companies have defaulted on their contracts after wrongly speculating that prices would rise.

 

Bloomberg
Gecko species
africa.com number ten story

How South African Mines Are Cutting Down Costs

Many companies are experimenting with new ways of cutting into mineral deposits to improve profit margins.

 

CNBC Africa
Mine in SA