A Framework For Business Leadership In Africa
A new study by the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU) Business School provides businesses who are keen to succeed in African and emerging markets with a leadership framework. By examining the leadership approaches of senior leaders and executives operating in multinational corporations in four Sub-Saharan African countries.
Inside Zimbabwe’s Cash Crop
The start of the tobacco marketing and selling season has brought in some much-needed hard currency to the Zimbabwean economy. The leaf is the country’s second biggest export after gold and almost all of the annual crop goes to China, South Africa and Germany.
Morocco’s New Financial Model
While banking penetration in Morocco is high – around 65% – it is believed that the introduction of Islamic financial products will bring more of the population into the formal banking sector.
Note To Africa’s Innovators
One of the most amazing strengths of African innovation has to do with how innovators are addressing their local context. They see local problems and come up with local solutions, often bringing technology in as the base from which to develop and provide the solution.
Investors Are Still Betting On Africa
As the numbers for 2016 come trickling in, it’s becoming increasingly clear that while the talk of Africa rising and commodity downturns continued, investors, operators, and entrepreneurs in Africa kept their heads down and got on with business.
Refugees In Uganda Pool Their Resources In Order to Survive
South Sudanese women in Uganda say they have found a way to support each other amid tough financial times. The idea can be traced to the South Sudanese concept of “sanduk,” or box.
The Winners Of The African CEO Forum
The conference offers a unique platform for facilitating thought-provoking and forward-thinking discussions, as well as unique opportunities for business development, strategy refinement and improving the overall competitiveness of African businesses.
World’s First Mobile Only Bond
Kenyan citizens will soon be able to buy government bonds on their cell phones. Kenya’s Treasury said that the M-Akiba bond would go on sale on Thursday after a delay of almost two years.
africa client
Some 200 Chinese companies are looking to set up shop in Morocco, following an agreement between the Moroccan government and China’s Haite group to launch an industrial park near the city of Tangiers.
A New Kind Of China Town Opens In Morocco
Cairo’s population is set to grow by 500,000 this year, more than any other city in the world, adding to the pressure on an Egyptian economy struggling to recover from six years of political turmoil.