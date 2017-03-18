africa.com number one story

Meet Rachel Sibande, Malawi’s Innovation Champion

Rachel Sibande is the founder of M-Hub,  Malawi’s first technology hub. It is an incubator for technology startups with a special focus on building young tech entrepreneurs  by offering them training, skills development and mentorship.

 

Africa.com
Ethiopian Landfill
africa.com number two story

AirBnb’s Plans For Africa

Airbnb expects to maintain its rapid growth in Africa this year and double its customer numbers to 1.5 million. The number of people using the online room rental service on the continent rose by 143 percent to about 765,000 guests in 2016 from the year before.

 

Reuters
Muhammadu Buhari

Talking Media And Entrepreneurship With Eloine Barry Of African Media Agency

“No idea is ever too small to start something big. Nothing is impossible; it’s just a matter of hard work and identifying the right opportunities.”

 

Africa.com
The San People

How Juba’s Economy Came Tumbling Down

Over the past year, the value of the South Sudanese pound has collapsed. It used to take 30 to buy a dollar; now it takes 120. The biggest banknote in circulation, the SSP100, is now the world’s least valuable highest-denomination national note.

 

The Economist
Dangote Coal Supplies

Uber’s Time In Africa

The mobile technology ride-sharing service is currently the dominant such app used in Africa. It has rapidly grown its African footprint and has operations in eight countries: Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania and SA.

 

BBC
Archaeological Site

Morocco Startups Get Financial Boost

The World Bank says it has approved $150 million in financing to support small enterprises in Morocco and improve social programmes in the North African country.

eNCA
Morocco Startups

New South African App Sweeps Out The Competition

SweepSouth is a cleaning services company that not only offers a new way of hiring and paying domestic workers but also provides much needed jobs and protection.

BBC
SweepSouth

What’s Holding Cameroon’s Digital Industry Back?

Cameroon aspires to be a tech hub and “multiply by 50” jobs in ICTs. But high costs, poor infrastructure and the internet blackout in Silicon Mountain undermine this vision.

African Arguments
Cameroon's Digital Industry

How Africa Can Make Money From Going Green

“If you look at the scale of the electricity being developed across the continent, in Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Ghana and Ethiopia, I think we’re on the verge of seeing Africa move into the renewable energy economy not as a climate change response but principally driven by a very economic shortcut to energy access.”

 

African Business Magazine
Cyclists Battle Mother Nature

How An Idea For A Cold Storage Unit Began

FreshBox, a solar-powered, walk-in cold room that provides Kenyan retailers with storage facilities to preserve perishable products. Operating for five months, the project offers vendors and farmers refrigeration services for $0.68 a crate per day.

 

Quartz Africa
Cairo