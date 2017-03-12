africa.com number one story

Uganda: Low Income, Medium Overall Index Score, High Women Business Ownership – Surprise Performer

In Uganda, the extraordinarily high percentage of women business owners (34.8 percent) is reflected through the strong ‘Women Entrepreneurial Activity Rate’ (F/M, 100%, rank 1) , suggesting that women are as likely as men to start a business activity, and have started one for a maximum of three and a half years.

 

Africa.com
africa.com number two story

Why Nigeria’s Rice Industry Is Failing To Rise

Despite rice growing being a government priority, many farmers still work with their bare hands in fields lacking irrigation channels. Mills are often ramshackle while poor roads make getting the crop from the main growing areas in northern Nigeria to consumers in the south difficult and costly.

 

CNBC Africa
Bags of fake rice found in Lagos
africa.com number three story

Africa Puts Itself On The Digital Map

Africans who want to register a website will be able to apply for a .africa domain name in the coming months, which outgoing AU commission chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said would allow the continent’s people and businesses to better reach the world.

 

Business Day Live
africa.com number four story

Share Alert: This Could Be The Right Time To Invest

MTN’s shares are down 35 percent since October 2015, when Africa’s largest mobile service provider reported a multi-billion-dollar fine by Nigerian regulators over unregistered sim cards. That could make MTN cheap enough to be considered for a takeover.

 

AFK Insider
africa.com number five story

This Could Be One Of The Most Corrupt Deals In Oil History

A joint investigation by the ‘Observer’ and journalists from ‘Finance Uncovered’ have  discovered that prosecutors in Milan believe two payments of $400m each were wired through JP Morgan in London as the spoils of a huge deal to develop a Nigerian oilfield involving Shell.

 

The Guardian
africa.com number six story

Kibali Mine’s Winning Formula

The best-performing gold miner of the past decade, Randgold has built its success on getting complicated projects like Kibali, in the DRC, into production on time and within budget.

 

Bloomberg
africa.com number seven story

Grooming Financially Savvy Girls

Junior Achievement Nigeria, an NGO, has trained young pupils, especially girls, from four schools in Victoria Island, Lagos, on the importance of financial literacy.

 

eNCA
africa.com number eight story

Cape Verde’s Bold Energy Plans

The country has set a target of generating all electricity from renewables by 2020, which would make it the first country in the world to do so.

 

African Business Magazine
africa.com number nine story

The New Cash Cow For Kenyan Women

Home-renting site Airbnb is providing women with a new way to earn money and build businesses with more women than men on the site and women in Kenya gaining the most.

 

Voice Of America
africa.com number ten story

Botswana Offers Tax Breaks For Foreign Companies

Botswana will cut corporate tax by up to 77 percent for investors in a mining town, Officials say that part of a package to attract them to a region hit by the collapse of BCL Mine.

 

CNBC Africa