Uganda: Low Income, Medium Overall Index Score, High Women Business Ownership – Surprise Performer
In Uganda, the extraordinarily high percentage of women business owners (34.8 percent) is reflected through the strong ‘Women Entrepreneurial Activity Rate’ (F/M, 100%, rank 1) , suggesting that women are as likely as men to start a business activity, and have started one for a maximum of three and a half years.
Why Nigeria’s Rice Industry Is Failing To Rise
Despite rice growing being a government priority, many farmers still work with their bare hands in fields lacking irrigation channels. Mills are often ramshackle while poor roads make getting the crop from the main growing areas in northern Nigeria to consumers in the south difficult and costly.
Africa Puts Itself On The Digital Map
Africans who want to register a website will be able to apply for a .africa domain name in the coming months, which outgoing AU commission chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said would allow the continent’s people and businesses to better reach the world.
Share Alert: This Could Be The Right Time To Invest
MTN’s shares are down 35 percent since October 2015, when Africa’s largest mobile service provider reported a multi-billion-dollar fine by Nigerian regulators over unregistered sim cards. That could make MTN cheap enough to be considered for a takeover.
This Could Be One Of The Most Corrupt Deals In Oil History
A joint investigation by the ‘Observer’ and journalists from ‘Finance Uncovered’ have discovered that prosecutors in Milan believe two payments of $400m each were wired through JP Morgan in London as the spoils of a huge deal to develop a Nigerian oilfield involving Shell.
Kibali Mine’s Winning Formula
The best-performing gold miner of the past decade, Randgold has built its success on getting complicated projects like Kibali, in the DRC, into production on time and within budget.
Grooming Financially Savvy Girls
Junior Achievement Nigeria, an NGO, has trained young pupils, especially girls, from four schools in Victoria Island, Lagos, on the importance of financial literacy.
Cape Verde’s Bold Energy Plans
The country has set a target of generating all electricity from renewables by 2020, which would make it the first country in the world to do so.
The New Cash Cow For Kenyan Women
Home-renting site Airbnb is providing women with a new way to earn money and build businesses with more women than men on the site and women in Kenya gaining the most.
Botswana Offers Tax Breaks For Foreign Companies
Botswana will cut corporate tax by up to 77 percent for investors in a mining town, Officials say that part of a package to attract them to a region hit by the collapse of BCL Mine.