Africa’s Top Brands Are…
Brand Africa 100™ is a valuation and ranking of the Best Brands in Africa. The valuation is a multi-tier royalty relief methodology that blends a brand’s financial performance and consumer admiration to create a unique index and ranking.
Trends And Expectations For Africa’s Private Equity Industry
Collaborations between private equity managers, institutional investors and the companies they invest in mobilize capital from international and local sources. These fruitful partnerships build better businesses, create jobs and shape healthier communities.
How To Break An African Product Into Another Market
Ensuring you partner with people that can help you adapt to a new market is key. She said such firms should appoint good local media agencies well ahead of the first sales campaigns, and work hard to build brand awareness.
How African Entrepreneurs Should Be Using Social Media
Any company that does not incorporate the use of social media into its activities may soon die off or lose out to its competitors. Twitter is among the top social media platforms and it can go a long way in making any business to succeed.
Tech Apps To Help The African Farmer
The quest for information among farmers does not stop at sending a text. An approach being used by the Seed Trade Association of Kenya is getting farmers to look outside their comfort zone to improve food production.
Doing Business In Nigeria Just Got Easier
As part of a 60-day plan to improve Nigeria’s business climate, the Nigerian Immigration Service says it “has reviewed the requirements for Nigerian visas to make them more customer friendly.”
Fruit And Flowers Are The Focus Of Lesotho’s New Commercial Farming Venture
The farm is the result of a World Bank pilot programme, which gives smallholders money to buy a stake in a 10-hectare farm and grow high-value crops such as apples, cherries and plums.
Africa Needs To Develop IT Solutions For Refugees
These are a slew of the innovations that have greeted refugees who have been trickling into Europe over the last few years. But across sub-Saharan Africa, where close to 30% of the world’s refugees live—compared to just 6% in Europe—technology is yet to surface as a problem-solving tool.
Boeing Grows Its Business In Johannesburg And Nairobi
The aerospace giant has been looking to expand its businesses in Africa through investments in biofuels, training and manufacturing. Boeing already has a presence in the two African nations, but the additional two operations will aid in meeting aircraft demand in Africa.
Kenyan Innovators Who Are Changing The World
If their Afya-Plan scheme becomes reality, parents could form savings groups and send weekly contributions to an online platform via SMS, using Kenya’s popular mobile payment system Mpesa. If one of their children is sick, they can receive a loan from the group’s savings, provided other group members agree.