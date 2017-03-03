africa.com number one story

Africa’s Top Brands Are…

Brand Africa 100™ is a valuation and ranking of the Best Brands in Africa. The valuation is a multi-tier royalty relief methodology that blends a brand’s financial performance and consumer admiration to create a unique index and ranking.

CNBC Africa
africa.com number two story

Trends And Expectations For Africa’s Private Equity Industry

Collaborations between private equity managers, institutional investors and the companies they invest in mobilize capital from international and local sources. These fruitful partnerships build better businesses, create jobs and shape healthier communities.

 

The Guardian
africa.com number three story

How To Break An African Product Into Another Market

Ensuring you partner with people that can help you adapt to a new market is key. She said such firms should appoint good local media agencies well ahead of the first sales campaigns, and work hard to build brand awareness.

 

AFK Insider
africa.com number four story

How African Entrepreneurs Should Be Using Social Media

Any company that does not incorporate the use of social media into its activities may soon die off or lose out to its competitors. Twitter is among the top social media platforms and it can go a long way in making any business to succeed.

 

How Africa
Social Media Icons
africa.com number five story

Tech Apps To Help The African Farmer

The quest for information among farmers does not stop at sending a text. An approach being used by the Seed Trade Association of Kenya is getting farmers to look outside their comfort zone to improve food production.

 

CNN
africa.com number six story

Doing Business In Nigeria Just Got Easier

As part of a 60-day plan to improve Nigeria’s business climate, the Nigerian Immigration Service says it “has reviewed the requirements for Nigerian visas to make them more customer friendly.”

 

Quartz Africa
africa.com number seven story

Fruit And Flowers Are The Focus Of Lesotho’s New Commercial Farming Venture

The farm is the result of a World Bank pilot programme, which gives smallholders money to buy a stake in a 10-hectare farm and grow high-value crops such as apples, cherries and plums.

 

BBC
Kenya flowers
africa.com number eight story

Africa Needs To Develop IT Solutions For Refugees

These are a slew of the innovations that have greeted refugees who have been trickling into Europe over the last few years. But across sub-Saharan Africa, where close to 30% of the world’s refugees live—compared to just 6% in Europe—technology is yet to surface as a problem-solving tool.

 

Quartz Africa
Burundi refugees in Rwanda
africa.com number nine story

Boeing Grows Its Business In Johannesburg And Nairobi

The aerospace giant has been looking to expand its businesses in Africa through investments in biofuels, training and manufacturing. Boeing already has a presence in the two African nations, but the additional two operations will aid in meeting aircraft demand in Africa.

 

African Business Magazine
africa.com number ten story

Kenyan Innovators Who Are Changing The World

If their Afya-Plan scheme becomes reality, parents could form savings groups and send weekly contributions to an online platform via SMS, using Kenya’s popular mobile payment system Mpesa. If one of their children is sick, they can receive a loan from the group’s savings, provided other group members agree.

 

Mail & Guardian Africa