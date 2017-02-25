Africa As 100 Workers
If you were to take Africa‘s entire population, and profile it as 100 workers, this is what those workers would look like.
Why The Shoprite-Steinhoff Merger Didn’t Happen
Shoprite, Africa’s largest grocery retailer, and Steinhoff, the furniture retailer with plans to take on Ikea, announced their intention to merge last year. But negotiations were “terminated” this week, the two said in a joint statement. Both companies’ share prices jumped at the news: Shoprite closed 8.64% higher and Steinhoff at 4.96% on Feb. 20.
Almost Half Of Africa Has Low Unemployment Rates
Africa is witnessing its best growth performance in decades, but the world’s youngest continent, demographically speaking, continues to have high unemployment with few signs of recovery in 2017.
Meet The Malian King Who’s The Richest Person In History
Musa was the king of the Mali Empire in the 14th century, and his land was a treasure trove of natural resources such as gold and salt.
Ten Years Ago This Company Changed How Africans Used Mobile Phones
M-pesa was launched by Vodafone’s Safaricom mobile operator in 2007 as a simple method of texting small payments between users. Today there are 30 million users in 10 countries and a range of services including international transfers, loans, and health provision.
A Good Yield Means Africans Can Feed Themselves
Uganda has established itself as one of East Africa‘s major food baskets, mainly because of its agricultural productivity. An agricultural market supplies cereals to Kenya, along the border between the two countries.
How South Africa Plans To Use Its Money This Year
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has announced hard-hitting increases in personal income tax of R16.5bn for 2017-18‚ as economic growth stutters and revenue collection falls short of expectations.
Who Is Funding Slave Labour In African Mines ?
An small U.S. government agency has provided $315m in taxpayer-supported financing over the past decade to a company that has supplied equipment to African mines accused of slave labor, human rights violations and environmental destruction.
U.S. Bank Atones For Its Involvement In Collusion Scandal
Citigroup Inc. has agreed to pay a penalty of almost 5.4 million to settle a South African antitrust investigation that said the U.S. bank participated in an alleged cartel to manipulate the value of the rand.
Meet A Problem Solving Foodie From Nigeria
Vivian Ngwodo is part of a new generation of women, particularly women of African descent, who are using technology to take ownership of the entrepreneurial landscape.