Top 10 Business News This Week

africa.com number one story

The Founder of Alibaba On His First Trip To Africa

Jack Ma, from the chinese e-commerce company, spoke in Nairobi about the value of constant learning, the power of the internet, and how the combination of the two can be utilized to solve the day-to-day challenges facing the continent.

quartz africa
Founder of Alibaba
africa.com number two story

Restaurant Entrepreneur Madey Adeboye Profits from #HealthyLiving Trend

Her Lagos-based Green Grill House cafe has a loyal and growing following. Adeboye is a lawyer by trade, but entered the food business in 2012 when she started offering catered meals which she delivered to customers. That service then grew into a full-blown cafe, opened last year.

afk insider
Exterior of healthy eating cafe in Lagos

He’s Called the Most Undervalued Brilliant, Entrepreneur In the Country

Henok Assefa has been making headway since he returned to Ethiopia a decade-and-a-half ago with little resources and big dreams. He was quickly being noticed for his entrepreneurship passion.

cnbc africa
Ethiopian entrepreneur

Egypt After IMF Reforms

Egypt’s citizens are feeling the impact of the deal’s stringent austerity measures – including reduced government spending, new taxes and a radical currency revaluation. Questions are being asked about whether the government is committed to the path of reform.

african business magazine
Woman at the fuel station

Kenya’s EMS Just An App Away

After five years of working in tech and healthcare in East Africa, Maria Rabinovich and Caitlin Dolkart asked themselves one very important question: how is it that people can easily get a cab or food at the click of a button, but not an ambulance?

ventures africa
Personnel from Kenya Emergency services

Is This The Solution To Africa’s Migrant Issues?

By 2020, 60 million people from sub-Saharan Africa are expected to migrate because of desertification. The Great Green Wall is a $8bn project restoring degraded land. But will it encourage people to stay or earn the money to go?

the guardian
Map of The Green Wall of Africa

Yet Another International Corruption Scandal For Nigeria’s Ex Minister

A lawsuit alleges that two Nigerian businessmen, Kola Aluko and Jide Omokore, illegally obtained lucrative oil contracts in Nigeria by repeatedly bribing Alison-Madueke. The men then laundered the proceeds of those contracts through the US by purchasing assets worth $144 million.

quartz africa
Alison-Madueke

Bridging the Education Crisis

If the experiment continues to succeed, Liberia’s education minister would like to hand over “as many schools as possible” to private providers. Countries in Asia and others in Africa are also interested in adopting this model.

new york times
Kids from Bridge academy learning in the classroom

Mozambique Deep In the Red

Japan has frozen US$100 million in donations and loans to Mozambique due to the scandal of undisclosed loans by two public companies.

africa news
Mozambique gas rigging

Boosting Business Confidence

Africa’s major central banks are entering an easing cycle as they try to stimulate growth after months of drought, austerity drives and confidence issues across the continent.

cnbc africa
Stock markets
