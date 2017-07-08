Top 10 Business News This Week

What Drove These Two Friends Into The Suit Business?
Thobo Kerekang and Donald Nnoto, a dynamic duo from Botswana, believe that ‘whatever the mind can conceive and believe, the mind can achieve’. They have proved this with their designer label KeNo Custom Suits.
Private Security Is Big Business In South Africa
Per capita, the country’s private security industry is the fourth largest in the world and South Africans spend more than $4bn a year protecting themselves and their homes.
$100 Million Loan Facility to Support Oilseeds Farmers
Sakunda Energy, a closely held Zimbabwean energy and logistics company, has agreed to contribute $48.7 million of the funds, and the rest would be provided by the government.
Egypt’s Currency Gamble Pays Off
The country attracted $9.8 billion of foreign investment in domestic debt instruments in the 2016-2017 fiscal year compared to $1.1 billion the previous year. Appetite for Egypt’s domestic debt has increased since the central bank floated the currency in November as part of an International Monetary Fund lending programme aiming to revive the economy.
West Africa’s First Woman To Own a Mine
Leaving behind chic gowns and catwalks to stomp in the mud in heavy work boots, Guinean former fashion model Tiguidanke Camara has made a name for herself in the mining industry.
Rewarding a Nation for Smart and Sustainable Acts
RecyclePoints operates as an incentive-based structure which collects recyclable materials from consumers and in turn rewards them with ‘points’ that they can accumulate and use to redeem or shop for household items offered through the iRecycle store.
Investing In Africa’s Blue Economy
The University of Namibia plans to establish marine engineering and mining training institutions at the coast. The School of Marine Engineering and Maritime Studies will be established in Henties Bay where an eight-hectare piece of land was donated by the municipality.
Quest To Become ‘BuzzFeed Of Africa’
Ghanaian new media startup OMG Digital has raised $1.1 million in seed funding that will be used to help fulfill their growing reputation. The company focuses on creating content for millennials, the tech startup creates and curates listicles, pictorials, videos and memes with an African audience in mind.
The Currency Taking Africa By Storm
A growing number of Zimbabweans are also using cryptocurrencies as a saving mechanism, 37% of all Bitfinance customers use it for that purpose. This is after the massive loss of personal savings during the hyperinflation period of 2008, which led to the collapse of the country’s banks.
The Silver Lining of Nigeria’s Aviation Industry
Currently, big-brand flyers including British Airways and Virgin Atlantic fly in and out of Nigeria. But it is domestic and pan-Africa carriers that need to take flight to consolidate Nigeria’s status as a business center to be reckoned with.