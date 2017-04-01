Is One Of Africa’s Biggest Economies At Risk?
The biggest concern over the Cabinet reshuffle announced by South African President Jacob Zuma is whether the floodgates have now been opened for profligate state spending — whether it be by state-owned enterprises, on the controversial nuclear programme or the public sector wage bill.
How Four Tech-savvy Women Are Setting A New Career Path For Girls In Kenya
Since the four founders of AkiraChix met in March 2010 at the Nairobi i-hub—an open space where tech innovators meet to share ideas—they’ve gone from a group of four dreamers in a rented office along Nairobi’s Ngong Road with 20 students to a highly professional and accomplished company much in demand worldwide.
Africa’s Most Promising Markets For The Livestock Subsector
Investing in this segment of African economies can be transformative, as a significant portion of African wealth and growth opportunity is walking on four legs on the African continent. Africans are demanding an increased percentage of meat in their diet.
Cricket Farming: The Future Of Food
Have you ever thought of consuming a meal made of crickets? A group of farmers in Bondo has turned to rearing crickets to boost their finances as well as tackle food insecurity.
Economists On Intra Africa Trade
“African economic development is going to be driven by African champions who operate across borders. That will be the primary way we connect African economies and make sure that Africans trade with Africans.”
The Haves And Have-nots Of Africa
Mauritians are the wealthiest individuals in Africa with an average wealth of $25,700 per person, whilst people living in Zimbabwe are the poorest with $200 per person.
Why It’s So Easy For African Youths To Be Duped By Ponzi Schemes
Like many sub-Saharan African countries, Nigeria, Kenya and Uganda have many unemployed people and, crucially, a lot of those unemployed people are young and digitally-savvy.
Cocoa Gives Fertiliser A Boost
In Ivory Coast, a microbiologist-turned-entrepreneur has seen an opportunity to make a unique compost using manure, earthworms and the discarded shells from the country’s biggest export – cocoa.
Now That Egypt Has Floated Its Currency, Investors are Lining Up
Yasser Abdul Malak, CEO of Nestle’s Northeast Africa unit says the company plans to invest 1 billion Egyptian pounds in expansion as the country’s large but under-served population creates the opportunity for companies to achieve “exponential growth,”.
Ugandan Village Realises Lucrative Partnership
Co-operatives were once a powerful force in Uganda, giving poor citizens the power to band together, before Idi Amin destroyed them. But now they’re being reborn due to an unexpected crisis in Kampala – unaffordable housing.