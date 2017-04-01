africa.com number one story

Is One Of Africa’s Biggest Economies At Risk?

The biggest concern over the Cabinet reshuffle announced by South African President Jacob Zuma is whether the floodgates have now been opened for profligate state spending — whether it be by state-owned enterprises, on the controversial nuclear programme or the public sector wage bill.

 

business day live
Ethiopian Landfill
africa.com number two story

How Four Tech-savvy Women Are Setting A New Career Path For Girls In Kenya

Since the four founders of AkiraChix met in March 2010 at the Nairobi i-hub—an open space where tech innovators meet to share ideas—they’ve gone from a group of four dreamers in a rented office along Nairobi’s Ngong Road with 20 students to a highly professional and accomplished company much in demand worldwide.

 

africa.com
Muhammadu Buhari

Africa’s Most Promising Markets For The Livestock Subsector

Investing in this segment of African economies can be transformative, as a significant portion of African wealth and growth opportunity is walking on four legs on the African continent. Africans are demanding an increased percentage of meat in their diet.

 

afk insider
The San People

Cricket Farming: The Future Of Food

Have you ever thought of consuming a meal made of crickets? A group of farmers in Bondo has turned to rearing crickets to boost their finances as well as tackle food insecurity.

 

africa.com
Dangote Coal Supplies

Economists On Intra Africa Trade

“African economic development is going to be driven by African champions who operate across borders. That will be the primary way we connect African economies and make sure that Africans trade with Africans.”

 

african business magazine
Archaeological Site

The Haves And Have-nots Of Africa

Mauritians are the wealthiest individuals in Africa with an average wealth of $25,700 per person, whilst people living in Zimbabwe are the poorest with $200 per person.

 

cnbc africa
Morocco Startups

Why It’s So Easy For African Youths To Be Duped By Ponzi Schemes

Like many sub-Saharan African countries, Nigeria, Kenya and Uganda have many unemployed people and, crucially, a lot of those unemployed people are young and digitally-savvy.

 

quartz africa
SweepSouth

Cocoa Gives Fertiliser A Boost

In Ivory Coast, a microbiologist-turned-entrepreneur has seen an opportunity to make a unique compost using manure, earthworms and the discarded shells from the country’s biggest export – cocoa.

bbc
Cameroon's Digital Industry

Now That Egypt Has Floated Its Currency, Investors are Lining Up

Yasser Abdul Malak, CEO of Nestle’s Northeast Africa unit says the company plans to invest 1 billion Egyptian pounds in expansion as the country’s large but under-served population creates the opportunity for companies to achieve “exponential growth,”.

bloomberg
Cyclists Battle Mother Nature

Ugandan Village Realises Lucrative Partnership

Co-operatives were once a powerful force in Uganda, giving poor citizens the power to band together, before Idi Amin destroyed them. But now they’re being reborn due to an unexpected crisis in Kampala – unaffordable housing.

 

the guardian
Cairo