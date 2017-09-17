Top 10 Business News

Off-grid Solar In Africa, Benefits And Opportunities
The urban electrification rate stands at 60 percent, with rural going at 14 percent. The situation has borne the need for diversification and innovation, so in comes off-grid solar.
Behind Zimbabwe’s Record High At The Stock Market
Cash has been the preferred mode of payment in Zimbabwe’s largely informal economy but shortages of money have seen the population struggling to adjust to card and mobile money payments, which the central bank is encouraging.
A Basic Guide To Investing In Property In South Africa
Despite the Southern African nation’s current economic and political distress, real estate remains an attractive opportunity for investors.
Supporting The Growth Of Africa’s Digital Economy
These African digital entrepreneurs have an opportunity to be mentored by various global specialists, increase their visibility on the continent and receive access to corporate partners and investors.
Nurturing STEM Talent Through GE’s Graduate Engineering Training Programme
The goal of the GETP is to fast-track local talent through intensive training and mentorship over a period of 24-months. The programme is competitive, fast-paced, demanding, and rigorous.
Africa Energy: War-Torn South Sudan On A Charm Offensive
The future “holds great promise and the government is committed to creating a peaceful, pro-business, environment”, says the country’s Petroleum Minister.
How Bad Publicity Brought This PR Firm Down
In the fraught world of image makeovers, Bell Pottinger stood out for venturing where others feared to go. It courted embattled governments, controversial clients and powerful people who ran afoul of public opinion.
The Guardian Reveals How Dirty Cocoa Drives Deforestation In Côte D’Ivoire
Cocoa traders who sell to Mars, Nestlé, Mondelez and other big brands buy beans grown illegally inside protected areas in the Ivory Coast, where rainforest cover has been reduced by more than 80% since 1960.
Desperate Times In Angola
Desperate for hard currency, Angolans are coming up with new ways to convert their kwanzas into dollars and euros.
East Africa In The Continental Banking Industry
The region is not as reliant on the export of oil, gas and mining commodities as the rest of the continent and has also benefited from low oil import costs over the past four years.