FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Top 10 Business News

By |Archives, Top10 BUSINESS|
africa.com number one story

Here’s What N700 Million Gets You in Nigeria Today

Nigeria’s real estate industry is no doubt one of the best investment ventures you can ever think of. Despite tough economic times, the real estate sector has still managed to keep afloat and pave way for the development of exclusive and lavish properties.

africa.com
Ikeja Homes Lagos
africa.com number two story

The Key To “Transforming Agriculture for Wealth Creation in Africa”

The president of the African Development Bank says political will will unlock development on the continent.

african business magazine
AGRICULTURE_EMMANUAL MUNIU

Somalia To Become A Tech Player

iRise Hub, which will officially open in the Somali capital in September, will function as a co-working space and provide research, incubation, and acceleration services for new start-ups.

quartz africa
Men on a computer at tech hub

The Thing Standing In The Way Of Rwanda’s Economic Growth

Rwanda’s economy is expected to grow at between 4.2 and 6.2 percent in 2017, but it may struggle to achieve the upper limit due to slowing public spending and the impact of drought on agricultural output.

africa news
Rwanda’s Quest For A Smart City

Top NGOs Focusing on STEM Skills Development in Africa

As the need for critical thinkers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and inventors rises, Africa is making notable strides to breed talented individuals who will transform the continent’s economies.

africa.com
Kids learning in a computer class

Good News For Africa’s Biggest Economies

Nigeria and South Africa, two of Africa’s richest countries, are no longer in recession as the economies of both grew in the last quarter.

bbc
SA and Nigeria Presidents

African Currencies In 2017

It has been a partial year of recovery or adjustment, depending on who you ask. Still, in the midst of positive results, some currencies are reflecting the economic and political pains at home.

afk insider
A Spread of south africa's currency denominations

SA Black Billionaire Transforms Fin Sector

ARC Investments is a capital raising and investment entity incorporated in Mauritius. Investors will have the opportunity to invest in a permanently broad-based black controlled company with a diversified portfolio of investments.

fin 24
South African Billionaire

Uganda Infrastructure Boom

Cement companies in Uganda are investing in new plants to increase their production capacity.

cgtn africa
construction where polystyrene panels are fixed together

Building An Enormous Solar Park In The Sahara

The 4.5GW mega-project planned by TuNur would pipe electricity to Malta, Italy and France using submarine cables in the grandest energy export project since the abandoned Desertec initiative.

the guardian
4.5GW mega-project in tunisia

Related Posts