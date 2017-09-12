Top 10 Business News

Here’s What N700 Million Gets You in Nigeria Today
Nigeria’s real estate industry is no doubt one of the best investment ventures you can ever think of. Despite tough economic times, the real estate sector has still managed to keep afloat and pave way for the development of exclusive and lavish properties.
The Key To “Transforming Agriculture for Wealth Creation in Africa”
The president of the African Development Bank says political will will unlock development on the continent.
Somalia To Become A Tech Player
iRise Hub, which will officially open in the Somali capital in September, will function as a co-working space and provide research, incubation, and acceleration services for new start-ups.
The Thing Standing In The Way Of Rwanda’s Economic Growth
Rwanda’s economy is expected to grow at between 4.2 and 6.2 percent in 2017, but it may struggle to achieve the upper limit due to slowing public spending and the impact of drought on agricultural output.
Top NGOs Focusing on STEM Skills Development in Africa
As the need for critical thinkers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and inventors rises, Africa is making notable strides to breed talented individuals who will transform the continent’s economies.
Good News For Africa’s Biggest Economies
Nigeria and South Africa, two of Africa’s richest countries, are no longer in recession as the economies of both grew in the last quarter.
African Currencies In 2017
It has been a partial year of recovery or adjustment, depending on who you ask. Still, in the midst of positive results, some currencies are reflecting the economic and political pains at home.
SA Black Billionaire Transforms Fin Sector
ARC Investments is a capital raising and investment entity incorporated in Mauritius. Investors will have the opportunity to invest in a permanently broad-based black controlled company with a diversified portfolio of investments.
Uganda Infrastructure Boom
Cement companies in Uganda are investing in new plants to increase their production capacity.
Building An Enormous Solar Park In The Sahara
The 4.5GW mega-project planned by TuNur would pipe electricity to Malta, Italy and France using submarine cables in the grandest energy export project since the abandoned Desertec initiative.