Top 10 Business News

A Deal To Improve Nigeria’s Aviation Industry
Ethiopia Airlines is in negotiations to take over Arik Air, Nigeria’s largest airline.
How To Cut The Cost Of Remittances
A goal of reducing fees to a maximum of 3% of the money transferred by 2030 was agreed between European and African leaders but it seems likely that technology and the greater competition that it offers will provide a solution well before that date.
10 Of Nairobi’s Most Luxurious Homes
Nairobi’s real estate scene has grown steadily over the past few years. This has resulted in development of rather majestic houses which don’t hold back in opulence. These new entrants, plus the old gems from the colonial era, are the driving forces on the Nairobi luxury housing scene.
Putting Your Money On This African Island
Despite a larger economy and a much bigger population, South Africa’s political uncertainty and failure to draw cost-sensitive investors have given way for the rise of Mauritius as the top investment destination in Africa.
Lessons For Opening A Franchise In East Africa
Creating Starbucks in today’s East Africa and West Africa requires a typical consumer who is willing to pay high margins on a consistent basis and the consumer base includes everyone from the street cleaner to the billionaire hedge fund manager.
Kenya’s Stocks Take A Knock
Trading on the Kenyan stock exchange was temporarily suspended after the supreme court’s call for a repeat of last month’s election prompted sharp falls in local stocks.
Zim Farmers Making It In Nigeria
Fourteen years ago, after Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe seized white-owned farms in a controversial land reform programme, Du Toit took up an offer from the Kwara state government to take his skills to Nigeria.
Ethiopian Informal Traders Pay The Price For Shunning Aid
Government is desperate to increase income tax and reduce its reliance on aid, but is also wary of further instability brought on by this drastic move.
Big Plans For Botswana
Brite Star Aviation of Texas has signed an agreement with several Batswana government agencies to build a $139m manufacturing and assembly plant in Selebi-Phikwe.
Africa Needs To Build More
Senior Advisor to UNECA speaks about the need for Africa to develop its inter-regional infrastructure to boost trade.