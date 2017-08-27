Top 10 Business News

Finding the Right Banking Partner in Africa
Emerging market and developing economies are anticipated to grow 4.1% – far faster than advanced economies, according to the recently released Global Economics Prospect report, who also cite Ethiopia, Tanzania, Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal as some of the fastest growing economies on the continent, and in the world.
The Stocks To Put Your Money On
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange has seen a mixed bag of success and failure for tech stocks over the last year, with some companies managing to provide positive returns for investors while others fell out of favor and lost value.
Why Multinationals Haven’t Cracked The African Middle Class
The region is home to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and while consumer spending power in Africa has risen (from US$ 470 billion in 2000 to over $1.1 trillion in 2016), some MNCs are finding that their business in the region is underperforming.
10 of South Africa’s Most Extreme Homes
Many people associate South Africa with safaris, the Big Five, the buzz of cosmopolitan Johannesburg, or the beauty of Cape Town and its iconic mountain. But, what about extreme homes? The country on the southern tip of Africa is the perfect setting for some of the most extreme homes in the continent.
Kenya’s Cradle Of Technological Innovation
Over the last few years, tech hubs have sprouted up in other Kenyan cities and towns, including Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, Voi, Machakos, and Nyeri. Some of these hubs work independently, while others operate within the framework of academic institutions.
An Attempt To Solve Uganda’s Housing Problem
Real estate developer Wolfgang Enderlie is the brains behind new method of construction where polystyrene panels are fixed together with wire mesh, then reinforced with concrete to create affordable homes.
Investment Tips For South African Universities
University funds in southern Africa are much smaller, but some are still significant. According to calculations, the universities with the largest endowments are all in South Africa, with the top five representing a little less than USD$1 billion collectively.
How This Company Became The Fastest Growing Investment Company of 2017
“The growing success of Quantum Global Group is based upon bringing together employees who are passionate about Africa, positively contributing to the continent’s investment narrative, whilst also supporting the wider development agenda.”
Schools Or Roads First?
The Centre for Economic Policy Research argues the challenge for many countries is not so much investing in infrastructure as working out the trade-offs between physical infrastructure, like roads and railways, against social infrastructure, like schools and hospitals.
Making A Namibian Brand Global
Sandra Mwiihangele comes from a family that celebrates a long line of entrepreneurs going back generations. Mwiihangele, 29, is the founder of Kiyomisandz Beauty Products, a toiletry and cosmetic manufacturing company based in Windhoek, Namibia.