Top 10 Business News

The High Tech Programmes Advancing Medical Training in Africa

Africa has 6 out of 10 fastest growing economies but, as the African Development Bank notes, it’s also the continent with the highest disease burden in the world.

africa.com
Man undergoing medical tests
How Dangote Will Takeover The World

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote plans to invest between $20bn and $50bn in the United States and Europe by 2025 in renewable energy and petrochemicals.

ventures africa
richest man in africa

Strengthening Smallholder Farmers And Planters In Africa

The green revolution was a game-changer for Asian economies and offers many examples for African states to follow today. Over the course of three decades, Asian policymakers were able to keep a lot more of their rural populations on the farms than is the case in Africa today.

african business magazine
produce from a farm

Mauritius Jumps On The Bitcoin Wagon

HotForex, the Mauritius-based multi-asset broker, has now added Bitcoin to its Cryptocurrency CFDs to allow traders to buy and sell it after starting to offer it as a deposit option earlier in the year.

african business review
HotForex's new bitcoin

Africa Energy Series: War-torn South Sudan on a Charm Offensive

The world’s youngest nation of South Sudan is rich in natural resources such as oil, with 3.5 billion barrels of proven reserves. More than 90% of the country’s economy is based on oil revenue, and the civil war that erupted in December 2013 has hit the country’s economy hard.

africa.com
aerial view of south sudan river

Banking Crisis In Ghana

There is a state of panic among customers of two commercial banks in Ghana after the Bank of Ghana (BoG) announced a takeover of the banks.

africa news
Ghana banks exterior view

Meet Nigeria’s Sassy Tech Geeks

Female developers are emerging as influential forces in the country’s booming technology sector – but the stigma persists that computing is a ‘male industry’.

the guardian
Two women on their laptops

Tanzanian Beauty Queen Starts Cosmetics Brand From Parents’ Backyard

Hellen Dausen may have once been Miss Universe Tanzania, but these days she’s making a name for herself as the founder of Nuya’s Essence, a natural bath and body-care brand that she launched in June 2014.

afk insider
Hellen Dausen

Defining Africa’s Middle Class

Africans can’t be lumped together due to different political and social orientations of members of a middle class, their different roles and positions in social struggles and their difference in interests.

quartz africa
shopping teens

How Tech Helped These Billionaires Create Their Empires

A number of the African billionaires have earned some of their wealth thanks to tech and related sectors, with the modern digital world contributing revenues that have helped them to grow their personal net worth to billionaire status.

afk insider
Isabel dos santos
