Top 10 Business News

africa.com number one story

Transport Infrastructure Driving Boost in Africa’s Cross Border Trade

Africa could soon be the largest free-trade area in the world. This is if the African Union’s Continental Free Trade Area (CTFA) stays on track to be operational by the end of this year.

africa.com
Station at the new Ethiopia Djibouti Railway
africa.com number two story

Nigerian Airline Taking Off

The Nigerian government has approved funding of almost $5m to create a new national airline. But does Nigeria need it? And can it afford it?

bbc
arik airliner taxing

Twice As Many Chinese Have Travelled To Africa This Year

The figures could even score higher than predicted as a current heatwave in their native country is prompting many Chinese people to holiday in Southern Africa in an attempt to escape the soaring heat, with temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius.

african business magazine
tourists at a lodge

Helping African Women Gain Access To Funds

Research shows that most women in East Africa start their businesses with savings. More than 60 per cent of them had never applied for a loan because of the lack of trust in the financial system.

cnbc africa
Women’s Entrepreneurship Africa

Africa’s Unique Markets For Multinationals In The Continent

In recent years, Africa has rapidly become an attractive investment destination for multinational companies looking to expand into some of the world’s fastest growing markets.

africa.com
Multinational company in Africa

Tightening Ghana’s Purse Strings

Ghana is considering passing a law that will restrict government’s fiscal deficit to not more than 5% of GDP.

business day live
ghana money

A Nigerian Town That Breeds Millionaires

Their hometown Nnewi, in the southeastern state of Anambra, either by good fortune or hard work, has bred more naira billionaires than any other town in Nigeria, and possibly Africa.

forbes africa
Luxury cars in the parking lot

Exploring The Relationship Between Africa And Asia

“Long Live Sino-African Friendship”, for several decades, China’s African investments were aimed primarily at creating political allies across the continent. But a significant change is underway.

Los Angeles Times
Group of chinese and african miners

Informal Sector Jobs May Not Be The Answer

For the economy, informal sector work can be both positive and negative for growth. In some cases, for example, it represents entrepreneurship and start-up businesses. But a lot of it is far from opportune for growth.

cnbc africa
Woman carrying vegetables on top of her head

How Tech Is Driving Agriculture In Africa

From drone technology to mobile apps that assist farmers across the continent, Africa is a pioneer on the agritech front, and the technologies that are being incorporated into agriculture are helping to put food on the tables of people all over the world.

afk insider
Female farmers
