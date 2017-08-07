Top 10 Business News

Why Arts & Culture is Key to Workforce Development
According to a report recently published by the United Nations, arts and culture is an unappreciated form of creating sustainable jobs in cities around the world, and especially in Africa.
Exploring Africa’s Relationship With The East
While China undoubtedly dominates Africa’s relationship with Asia, it is far from the only game in town. For decades other major regional economies, most notably Japan and India, have had strong and growing commercial and diplomatic ties with African nations.
Thriving Black Market in Fake Passports in Africa
With so much drama involved in obtaining an African passport, many people are taking advantage of ink shortages, red tape and all the challenges to make a quick buck.
Nigeria’s Oil Outlaws To Be Made Legal
Nigeria will legalise currently outlawed mini refineries in the Niger Delta oil hub by the end of the year and supply them with crude at a reasonable price, fulfilling demands from community leaders.
TED Global 2017: Meet the 10 Africans On the List of Speakers
Ten of the 21 TED Global Fellows are African, hailing from countries such as Botswana, Zimbabwe, Egypt, Uganda, Liberia, Kenya, Somalia and Nigeria. They represent a variety of industries, including science and technology, media, and the arts, among others.
Becoming A Point Of Entry for East African Trade
Somaliland, a semi-autonomous region of Somalia, has secured its largest ever foreign investment deal. Dubai-based development firm DP World will pump $442 million into transforming the country’s Berbera Port on the Gulf of Aden, with the ambition of creating a regional trade hub.
Kenya’s Economy Is Growing But Not Creating Jobs
Kenya’s years of strong economic growth has created jobs. But they are mostly low-paying, informal and coming at a rate economists say is too low to absorb the rapidly growing population.
Can Rwanda Be Hailed As A Development and Economic Success?
But as voters head to the polls on Friday, a growing number of critics have begun to question the government’s data.
Growing Internet Penetration in Africa
Online shopping is a growing trend on the continent, with numerous African e-commerce companies providing local and international buyers with a way to give gifts to friends, family and loved ones, as well as spoiling themselves.
Free Youtube Viewing For Nigeria
The move is certain to increase YouTube’s growing Nigeria base, which the platform is keen to court; it held the first YouTube sub-Saharan Africa awards last year and prominent Nigerian bloggers have been featured in advertising campaigns around the country.