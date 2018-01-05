Top 10 Business News

A Take on What Keeps the World’s Richest Continent Poor

The combination of staggering wealth, rampant violence, and abject poverty is part of a pattern causing devastation across Africa, writes Financial Times investigative journalist Tom Burgis in his new book ‘The Looting Machine’.

The World Bank Could Be the Referee for Ethiopia’s Hydro Dam Project

Egypt has been at odds with its neighbours over the $4.8bn megaproject, with Cairo fearing that its position downstream may affect its access to water from the Nile River basin, which will feed the dam.

Will Africa’s Commodities Do Better in 2018?

While there is cause for some optimism, commodity prices will likely be unstable and the rebound will be delayed for at least another year.

This Is the New Trend for African Startups

Co-working spaces in Africa are the logical answer to entrepreneurial cultures that list collaboration as one of their biggest objectives.

Why We All Need A Mentor and A Champion

While having a mentor is a valuable relationship as one climbs the organizational ladder, this person is quite different from a champion, and plays a different role.

Egypt Issues a Fatwa on Bitcoin

Egypt’s Grand Mufti Shawki Allam rang in 2018 with a sternly worded fatwa (religious edict) that Bitcoin trades lead its users to “fraud, betrayal and ignorance”.

Fishing Spree Hinders Africa’s Blue Economy

West Africa has become a global hub of illegal fishing, losing an estimated $1.3 billion a year to the trade, according to a report from the Africa Progress Panel, with Senegal accounting for $300 million — around 2% of its GDP.

Angola Plans to Give Freer Rein to Its Currency

The central bank will scrap the kwanza’s peg to the dollar and establish a band in which the currency will trade before the end of this quarter.

Kenya’s Donkey Skin Trade Shows No Signs of Slowing

Fierce demand is already draining neighboring countries; donkeys sometimes are brought into Kenya from Uganda, Somalia or Tanzania.

Ethnic Inclusion Has Payed Off in Niger

Niger’s Arab minority is now responsible for more than 60% of Niger’s industries and 90% of its transport.