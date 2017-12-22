Top 10 Business News

Angola’s Oil Firm Probes One of Africa’s Richest Women

Sonagol has announced an investigation into “possible misappropriation” of funds by Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of the former president, during her time as the company’s chief executive.

Funding Skills Development in South Africa

There’s a major drive in South Africa to economically empower the previously disadvantaged majority.

Nigeria’s Lucrative Wedding Season

The wedding industry is considered one of the major contributors to Nigeria’s economy. It is credited for creating entire industries that didn’t exist or were previously unprofitable, such as makeup artists and luxury toilet hire companies.

The Biggest Impediment to Intra-Africa Trade

“Contrary to the popular view that lack of infrastructure was the biggest challenge to intra-African trade, such trade was actually being held back mainly because people in one African country lacked information about trade opportunities in other African countries.”

Interview with Amine Lahlou: Renewable Energies, a Growing Sector in Africa

On the sidelines of the Africa Renewable Energy Forum organized recently in Casablanca, Africa.com met Amine Lahlou, a Moroccan expert in renewable energies.

How Solar Energy Has Changed the Lives of These Africans

Energise Africa is a new ethical investment scheme which aims to raise £20m to provide a brighter future for more than 110,000 families and small businesses in sub-Saharan Africa over the next three years.

Opening Financial Freedom to Africa’s Poor

Matontine, a small financial technology startup in Senegal, is combining age-old saving practices with new technology.

When We Invest in Nutrition, We Invest in the Future

The Global Nutrition Report 2017 shows that children across Africa remain deeply impacted by malnutrition.

Product Helping Fishermen in Cotonou Deal With Water Hyacinth

A Beninese startup involved in the production of a 100% organic absorbent whose absorption capacity varies from 4 to 10 times its weight depending on the absorbed products.