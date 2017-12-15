Top 10 Business News

Countries Spearheading Skills Development in Africa
Many African governments have come to understand that skills training is a major pillar of economic development, and have started making efforts to invest in skills development initiatives.
>>> Africa.com
This is How Nigeria is Getting People to Pay Taxes
When it comes to taxes in Nigeria, the problem is less about raising taxes but more of a focus on improving collection rates.
>>> Quartz Africa
Afreximbank’s $1.5bn Boost for Zimbabwe’s New Leader
The African Export and Import Bank was a major funder of Zimbabwe while the country was cut off from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank for having defaulted on its debt in 1999.
>>> VOA Africa
South Africa Learns a Big Lesson about Corruption
The Steinhoff scandal makes the point that corruption and mismanagement have nothing to do with race. It alerts everyone in the marketplace to watch as carefully over private companies as they do over government departments.
>>> Business Times Africa
Top Investment Opportunities in Nigeria
The past year has been one of economic progress for Nigeria, with Africa’s largest economy managing to crawl back into growth territory in the second quarter of 2017.
>>> Africa.com
Blockchain and Other Cryptocurrencies in Africa
Blockchain and other decentralised systems are likely to be the next technology to capitalise on this ‘test and learn’ approach as they are well suited to manage data, financial assets and B2B transactions without the need for intermediaries.
How Will Africa Cope With Booming Urban Populations?
One idea gaining traction is newly developed satellite “smart cities:” ambitious multi-billion dollar, hyper-livable tech cities populated with bustling, beautified boulevards, private condos and luxury cars.
>>>CNN
Morocco Invests in its Auto Industry
The country has signed deals for 26 projects, worth $1.45bn, in a bid to become an international hub for the industry.
The Democratic Republic of Congo Used to be Known for Its Textiles
Then in the early 2000s production buckled and eventually collapsed under an influx of cheap imports from China, unravelling the local economy.
>>>Quartz
