Top 10 Week In Review

No Surprises In Rwanda’s Election
Paul Kagame has won a landslide victory in the small African state’s election, securing a third term in office and extending his 17 years in power.
Perceptions Complicate The Lives of Kenya’s Mixed Ethnicity Couples
Mr Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga have harnessed support from several ethnic communities and it has become part of Kenyan political culture to presume that people from allied ethnic groups automatically back them.
Can The UN Abide By Its Own Standards?
The UN says it has a zero tolerance policy on sexual exploitation and abuse, but survivors, activists, lawyers and human rights organisations say such crimes have been allowed to continue with impunity, especially in Africa.
Africa’s Youngest PhD Holder
She is Zimbabwean, studied in South Africa and is now a higher education ambassador for Botswana. She is 23-year-old Musawenkosi Saurombe, she says personal and familial sacrifices counted largely for the academic march that has earned her a doctorate in Industrial Psychology.
Why Africans Are Dropping Their European Names
There are Kenyans who have opted not to give their children any European names. Growing up there was always the mentality that an European name was needed for official purposes, but there is no legal obligation to have such a name on one’s identification documents.
Ex Malawi President Denies Having Her Hand In The Country’s Purse
Malawi police have issued an arrest warrant for former president Joyce Banda, saying they wish to question her about her suspected involvement in the 2013 Cashgate corruption scandal.
Why Tunisia Is Regarded As A Pioneer for Women’s Rights
A new law makes it easier to prosecute domestic abuse, and it imposes penalties for sexual harassment in public spaces. And it calls for both the police and judges to be trained on how to handle violence against women.
How African Migrants Can Avoid ‘Crazy Risks’
France has announced its intention to set up “hot spots” in Libya to process refugee claims and help deter people from attempting the treacherous journey across the Mediterranean.
Liberian President Wants Another Woman To Take Over
“I will not be seeking re-election in the October 2017 elections. I will be on my feet everywhere in my own little way to campaign for women listed and certified by the National Elections Commission as candidates to participate in the ensuing elections.”
A Blood Drive Against Boko Haram
Hundreds of people have been gathering at the court yard of the city council in Yaounde to donate blood for Cameroonian soldiers fighting the Boko Haram insurgency.