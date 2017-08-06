FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Top 10 Week In Review

africa.com number one story

No Surprises In Rwanda’s Election

Paul Kagame has won a landslide victory in the small African state’s election, securing a third term in office and extending his 17 years in power.

the guardian
Paul Kagame has won a landslide victory
africa.com number two story

Perceptions Complicate The Lives of Kenya’s Mixed Ethnicity Couples

Mr Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga have harnessed support from several ethnic communities and it has become part of Kenyan political culture to presume that people from allied ethnic groups automatically back them.

bbc
Supporters of Uhuru Kenyatta

Can The UN Abide By Its Own Standards?

The UN says it has a zero tolerance policy on sexual exploitation and abuse, but survivors, activists, lawyers and human rights organisations say such crimes have been allowed to continue with impunity, especially in Africa.

al jazeera
peacekeepers on patrol

Africa’s Youngest PhD Holder

She is Zimbabwean, studied in South Africa and is now a higher education ambassador for Botswana. She is 23-year-old Musawenkosi Saurombe, she says personal and familial sacrifices counted largely for the academic march that has earned her a doctorate in Industrial Psychology.

africa news
Musawenkosi Saurombe

Why Africans Are Dropping Their European Names

There are Kenyans who have opted not to give their children any European names. Growing up there was always the mentality that an European name was needed for official purposes, but there is no legal obligation to have such a name on one’s identification documents.

quartz africa
Street signs with african names

Ex Malawi President Denies Having Her Hand In The Country’s Purse

Malawi police have issued an arrest warrant for former president Joyce Banda, saying they wish to question her about her suspected involvement in the 2013 Cashgate corruption scandal.

voa news
Malawi's former president

Why Tunisia Is Regarded As A Pioneer for Women’s Rights

A new law makes it easier to prosecute domestic abuse, and it imposes penalties for sexual harassment in public spaces. And it calls for both the police and judges to be trained on how to handle violence against women.

new york times
Women support group

How African Migrants Can Avoid ‘Crazy Risks’

France has announced its intention to set up “hot spots” in Libya to process refugee claims and help deter people from attempting the treacherous journey across the Mediterranean.

cnn
Boat carry migrants

Liberian President Wants Another Woman To Take Over

“I will not be seeking re-election in the October 2017 elections. I will be on my feet everywhere in my own little way to campaign for women listed and certified by the National Elections Commission as candidates to participate in the ensuing elections.”

enca
Liberian Female President

A Blood Drive Against Boko Haram

Hundreds of people have been gathering at the court yard of the city council in Yaounde to donate blood for Cameroonian soldiers fighting the Boko Haram insurgency.

voa news
hospital equipment in a courtyard
By |Top10 WEEK IN REVIEW|

Related Posts

logo dark color

We read all the Africa news so you don't have to! Africa.com produces original content and curated news focused on Africa. Every day, our editors pick the top 10 most important stories about the people, places, business trends and technology innovators in Africa.