Top 10 Business News

By |Top10 BUSINESS|
africa.com number one story

Zimbabwe To Trim Government Spending

To attract investors and encourage growth, Zimbabwe will cut government spending and relax laws which require black citizens to hold majority stakes in companies.

Bloomberg Africa
africa.com number two story

Dictator’s Stolen Cash Seized In Switzerland

Switzerland is set to return $321 million to Nigeria that was seized from the family of former President Sani Abacha.

CNN Africa
Nigerian Governor Appoints Commissioner For Happiness

Top Investment Opportunities in Nigeria

The Nigerian government has realised that they need to make the country as attractive and lucrative as possible for offshore investors to bring their capital, skills and business trade into the country.

Africa.com
Top Investment Opportunities in Nigeria

Kenya’s Still Not Out Of The Woods

The political uncertainty in Kenya is having a major effect on its economy as growth slows down. The country has so far lost about $1bn.

Al Jazeera
uba group mobie banking products

Dreams Take Flight With Aviation Engine Gift

To support curiosity about aviation, Kenya Airways, GE Africa and Boeing, in a joint initiative, donated a CF6-80A2 aviation engine to the Technical University of Kenya in Nairobi to launch the institution’s Propulsion Systems Laboratory, which will serve as one of the centrepieces for the university.

Africa.com
Africa Free Trade Area a Good Move

African Union’s Commissioner for Trade and Industry, Albert Muchanga has noted that Africa is doing the right thing by creating Continental Free Trade Area as it will empower African economies in the global markets.

Ventures Africa
Industrial Park In Ethiopia Fails To Live Up To Its Promise

Wages and working conditions at the park vary. Foreign workers receive a five-year income-tax waiver and live in apartments with a lake and food court, but the same attention hasn’t been given to accommodation for Ethiopians.

The Guardian
Mobile Money Transfers Grow By Exponential Rate

In a period of nine months, mobile money transfers in Kenya have grown by sh252bn, reports the country’s central bank.

Bussiness Daily Africa
9

Minimal E-commerce Startups in Africa Profitable

Less than 30pc of Africa’s e-commerce startups are profitable. This is according to the African E-commerce Startup Ecosystem Report 2017 released by Disrupt Africa.

Capital FM
Business For Africa Forum Kicks Off

Business for Africa Forum has begun in Egypt at Sharm El- Sheikh. The forum aims to provide a platform for governments and business leaders to discuss a wide range of issues.

Africa News
creating unique eyeware in africa

