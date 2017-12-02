Top 10 Business News

How Africa’s 10 Richest Men Got That Way
The platform is launching a “community hub” and training program in Nigeria, its biggest market in Africa.
This Is Where Mobile Operators Will Make Their Money
Download speeds over most of the continent are too slow to allow for the growth of video on demand services, but the completion of a string of subsea telecoms cables is connecting Africa to the rest of the world and enabling much faster speeds.
Providing Convenience Comes At Huge Cost For Nigeria’s e-Commerce Companies
The pay-on-delivery option sought to fix another trust-related problem as many Nigerians were unsure of buying—and paying for—items they’d not yet seen. But the measure had its pitfalls.
10 Best African Countries for Doing Business
The Doing Business Index is a ranking index system, created by the World Bank Group, which indicates the regularity environment of businesses. A higher ranking, which is indicated by a lower numerical value, specifies a stronger protection of property rights, and visa versa.
Africa‘s Mobile Industry Not Growing As It Should
There are 700 million mobile subscribers in Africa but unlike parts of the developed world, the mobile market there is far from saturated.
How These Togolese Innovators Upscaled E-waste
Digital dumps made of junk phones, computers and TVs shipped mostly from richer Western countries are growing across Africa.
What Are Zimbabwe’s Economic Prospects Now?
The people of Zimbabwe are looking to their new President Emmerson Mnangagwa to bring the country back from the brink of disaster.
The Fine Print For Land In Africa
Large land deals in Africa with foreign companies have come under renewed scrutiny after an Indian firm, Karuturi Global, demanded compensation for the cancellation of its lease of farm land in Ethiopia.
Home To West Africa’s Biggest Solar Farm
A 33-megawatt plant located in the town of Zatubi, outside Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou cost $56.7 million, the 55-hectare farm is expected to power tens of thousands of households in the country.
A First For Banking In Uganda
Wala, a Cape Town-based blockchain start-up, is gearing up to roll out zero-fee banking services to the unbanked and underbanked in Uganda.