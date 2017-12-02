Top 10 Business News

Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
africa.com number one story

How Africa’s 10 Richest Men Got That Way

The platform is launching a “community hub” and training program in Nigeria, its biggest market in Africa.

africa.com
Jason Njoku (Nigeria)
africa.com number two story

This Is Where Mobile Operators Will Make Their Money

Download speeds over most of the continent are too slow to allow for the growth of video on demand services, but the completion of a string of subsea telecoms cables is connecting Africa to the rest of the world and enabling much faster speeds.

african business magazine
video streaming service

Providing Convenience Comes At Huge Cost For Nigeria’s e-Commerce Companies

The pay-on-delivery option sought to fix another trust-related problem as many Nigerians were unsure of buying—and paying for—items they’d not yet seen. But the measure had its pitfalls.

quartz africa
delivery man

10 Best African Countries for Doing Business

The Doing Business Index is a ranking index system, created by the World Bank Group, which indicates the regularity environment of businesses.  A higher ranking, which is indicated by a lower numerical value, specifies a stronger protection of property rights, and visa versa.

africa.com
African Countries for Doing Business

Africa‘s Mobile Industry Not Growing As It Should

There are 700 million mobile subscribers in Africa but unlike parts of the developed world, the mobile market there is far from saturated.

bbc
phone stand

How These Togolese Innovators Upscaled E-waste

Digital dumps made of junk phones, computers and TVs shipped mostly from richer Western countries are growing across Africa.

cnn
3D printers made from eWaste

What Are Zimbabwe’s Economic Prospects Now?

The people of Zimbabwe are looking to their new President Emmerson Mnangagwa to bring the country back from the brink of disaster.

al jazeera
people selling their wares

The Fine Print For Land In Africa

Large land deals in Africa with foreign companies have come under renewed scrutiny after an Indian firm, Karuturi Global, demanded compensation for the cancellation of its lease of farm land in Ethiopia.

cnbc africa
aerial view of land

Home To West Africa’s Biggest Solar Farm

A 33-megawatt plant located in the town of Zatubi, outside Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou cost $56.7 million, the 55-hectare farm is expected to power tens of thousands of households in the country.

africa news
33-megawatt plant located in the town of Zatubi

A First For Banking In Uganda

Wala, a Cape Town-based blockchain start-up, is gearing up to roll out zero-fee banking services to the unbanked and underbanked in Uganda.

moneyweb
African Digital Consumer

