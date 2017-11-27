Top 10 Business News

Facebook’s First Tech Space In Africa
The platform is launching a “community hub” and training program in Nigeria, its biggest market in Africa.
Mozambique’s Cassava Crops Creating Opportunities For Smallholder Farmers
It’s a staple food in many parts of Africa and it’s proving to be the lifeline of farmers who are starting out.
This Is Where Nigeria’s Corrupt Spend Their Money
Paradise Papers is a glaring reminder of how offshore tax havens and secrecy jurisdictions facilitate corruption in developing countries like Nigeria.
How GE Power Innovations In Africa Support Development
The global digital industrial company is also committed to skills development and sustainability initiatives across several sectors, including power installation, generation and transmission.
What $2,000-a-Month Will Get You In Africa’s 10 Biggest Cities
While some cities are more expensive to rent a house than others, $2,000 monthly rent is sufficient to get you decent accommodations in good areas of the city.
Lighting Up Africa‘s Modernist City
Asmara, the capital of Eritrea has began using solar energy to power street lights.
Banking In Africa Just Got Innovative
Banks in Africa are beginning to understand that partnering with tech startups is a smart way to innovate and stay relevant for their customers.
The Nile River Is The Source Of Two Economic Woes
Ethiopia is finalizing construction of Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile. Egypt fears that will cut into its water supply.
Morocco An Example Of Collaborative Economy In Africa
Self-service cars, by the hour or day, accessible 24/7 and with parking, fuel and insurance costs included.
Transforming The African Economy
Isaias Afwerki urged African financial institutions to focus on assisting African countries to address the disadvantages arising from the underdevelopment of the continent’s economy.