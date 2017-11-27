Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
Top 10 Business News

By |Top10 BUSINESS|
africa.com number one story

Facebook’s First Tech Space In Africa

The platform is launching a “community hub” and training program in Nigeria, its biggest market in Africa.

cnn
facebook hub
africa.com number two story

Mozambique’s Cassava Crops Creating Opportunities For Smallholder Farmers

It’s a staple food in many parts of Africa and it’s proving to be the lifeline of farmers who are starting out.

africa.com
cassava on a truck

This Is Where Nigeria’s Corrupt Spend Their Money

Paradise Papers is a glaring reminder of how offshore tax havens and secrecy jurisdictions facilitate corruption in developing countries like Nigeria.

quartz africa
counting money in Nigeria

How GE Power Innovations In Africa Support Development

The global digital industrial company is also committed to skills development and sustainability initiatives across several sectors, including power installation, generation and transmission. 

africa.com
Identity Through Portraiture

What $2,000-a-Month Will Get You In Africa’s 10 Biggest Cities

While some cities are more expensive to rent a house than others, $2,000 monthly rent is sufficient to get you decent accommodations in good areas of the city.

africa.com
residential apartments in Egypt

Lighting Up Africa‘s Modernist City

Asmara, the capital of Eritrea has began using solar energy to power street lights.

africa news
solar street lights

Banking In Africa Just Got Innovative

Banks in Africa are beginning to understand that partnering with tech startups is a smart way to innovate and stay relevant for their customers.

afk insider
Person looking at computer

The Nile River Is The Source Of Two Economic Woes

Ethiopia is finalizing construction of Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile. Egypt fears that will cut into its water supply.

voa news
Nubian Electronic Music

Morocco An Example Of Collaborative Economy In Africa

Self-service cars, by the hour or day, accessible 24/7 and with parking, fuel and insurance costs included.

african business magazine
self drive cards

Transforming The African Economy

Isaias Afwerki urged African financial institutions to focus on assisting African countries to address the disadvantages arising from the underdevelopment of the continent’s economy.

ventures africa
african financial institution

