Top 10 Business News

[WATCH] Mastercard Partners With Spazapp To Bring Mobile Payments To Informal Traders
Mastercard is collaborating with Durban-based tech company Spazapp, to bring secure, seamless and convenient mobile payments to thousands of informal traders and convenience stores, better known as spaza shops, in South Africa.
Here’s Why Africa Needs To Change Its Energy Strategy
Africa’s ability to provide electricity to its population has traditionally been judged on the ability of its governments to finance or attract private sector investment into new power plants.
The Importance Of Developing A Digital Framework For Nigeria
Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo met with the Mastercard President and CEO, Mr. Ajay Banga where he recognized the critical role of technology in driving Nigeria’s development, to help enable the country to benefit from the expansion of consumer and business spend as cities become hubs for commerce.
Nigerians To Exchange Their Local Naira For Bitcoin
In a bid to address borderless payments and access to cryptocurrencies in WestAfrica, an online marketplace where residents can buy and sell bitcoin in Nigeria, Tanjalo was launched.
Mastercard And Nigerian Business Leaders Commit To Transforming Nigeria’s Cities Into Strong Economic Hubs
With half of Nigeria’s population currently living in cities, it is critical that a development framework is in place to ensure future growth is sustainable.
Africa‘s Continental Free Trade Area
African countries are forging ahead to complete negotiations for a continental free trade area between 55 countries by early next year.
Report: Sustainable Energy For All
There have been studies that have estimated the amount of investment that is needed to meet energy access goals across Sub-Saharan Africa, but none have attempted to systematically analyze what finances these countries are actually committing to energy access, what is known about the disbursement of development finance for energy access, or the challenges facing energy access enterprises in delivering modern energy services to more people more affordably.
Making Africa A World Leader In Medical Device Innovation
A number of African universities have established the African Biomedical Engineering Consortium, to advance education and research in biomedical engineering across the continent.
Leading Africa into the 4th Industrial Revolution
Where do world leaders go to share innovative ideas and principles on how to lead Africa into the 4th industrial revolution?
Rose Deal That Smells Off
Supplier of cut flowers to UK supermarkets including Sainsbury’s and Morrisons orders inquiry into distribution of funds.