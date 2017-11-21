Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Top 10 Business News

By |Archives, Top10 BUSINESS|
africa.com number one story

[WATCH] Mastercard Partners With Spazapp To Bring Mobile Payments To Informal Traders

Mastercard is collaborating with Durban-based tech company Spazapp, to bring secure, seamless and convenient mobile payments to thousands of informal traders and convenience stores, better known as spaza shops, in South Africa.

africa.com
spaza app by mastercard
africa.com number two story

Here’s Why Africa Needs To Change Its Energy Strategy

Africa’s ability to provide electricity to its population has traditionally been judged on the ability of its governments to finance or attract private sector investment into new power plants.

african business magazine
woman holding farming equipment

The Importance Of Developing A Digital Framework For Nigeria

Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo met with the Mastercard President and CEO, Mr. Ajay Banga where he recognized the critical role of technology in driving Nigeria’s development, to help enable the country to benefit from the expansion of consumer and business spend as cities become hubs for commerce.

africa.com
Kenyan Filmmaker

Nigerians To Exchange Their Local Naira For Bitcoin

In a bid to address borderless payments and access to cryptocurrencies in WestAfrica, an online marketplace where residents can buy and sell bitcoin in Nigeria, Tanjalo was launched.

ventures africa
Bitfinance coins

Mastercard And Nigerian Business Leaders Commit To Transforming Nigeria’s Cities Into Strong Economic Hubs

With half of Nigeria’s population currently living in cities, it is critical that a development framework is in place to ensure future growth is sustainable.

africa.com
an interview with the mastercard ceo

Africa‘s Continental Free Trade Area

African countries are forging ahead to complete negotiations for a continental free trade area between 55 countries by early next year.

quartz africa
women making clothes in a factory

Report: Sustainable Energy For All

There have been studies that have estimated the amount of investment that is needed to meet energy access goals across Sub-Saharan Africa, but none have attempted to systematically analyze what finances these countries are actually committing to energy access, what is known about the disbursement of development finance for energy access, or the challenges facing energy access enterprises in delivering modern energy services to more people more affordably.

africa.com
smoke billowing from a power station

Making Africa A World Leader In Medical Device Innovation

A number of African universities have established the African Biomedical Engineering Consortium, to advance education and research in biomedical engineering across the continent.

quartz africa
Working in the lab

Leading Africa into the 4th Industrial Revolution

Where do world leaders go to share innovative ideas and principles on how to lead Africa into the 4th industrial revolution?

africa.com
Burkina Faso Festivals

 Rose Deal That Smells Off

Supplier of cut flowers to UK supermarkets including Sainsbury’s and Morrisons orders inquiry into distribution of funds.

the guardian
Francis Ker

Related Posts